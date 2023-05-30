By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Terrifyingly Huge Anaconda Spotted In River: Watch Viral Video
That was some heart shown by the man to hold this giant of a snake by its tail.
Big Snake: Even the small snakes are enough to send chills down the spine of anyone unless, of course, they are well-trained professionals and reptile wranglers. The common people would always prefer to stay away from the slithering beings and if encountered, scoot.
If the snake happens to be an anaconda, and that too a huge, I mean really huge one, then I leave the rest to your imagination. This video shows exactly what has been mentioned above. The fisherman in the boat has got the serpent by its tail and the rest of it is in the water and it does look terrifying.
You may like to read
The video is shared on Twitter by Terrifying Nature @TerrifyingNatur with the caption: Fisherman finds huge anaconda
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Fisherman finds huge anaconda 🐍 pic.twitter.com/i6NtQqAFRa
— Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 27, 2023
Trending Now
That was some heart shown by the man to hold this giant of a snake by its tail because if it had retaliated then it was certainly a piece of bad news for the human.
A few comments have been posted on the video. Sharing a few with you.
Nk @NmoneediNkuli: This can’t be real.
803 @FoxyFatazz: could it a shotgun shell?
✨@___Nenny:
Le Sadique @bluepaysage: where its come from ?
Chahuapa @Chahuapa: finds? Why go looking for it?
Dameciaaa @damnbbydee: What was he finna do w that in his boat no way he tried to pull it
Varun.A @VarunA64396917: That’s huge
Michael mbuyiselo ng @Mikeligent: This was in his boat
Black & White @BlackAn65843366: Hire people don’t think twice
Daniel Wood @Danielwood01: Don’t you mean fisherthem* finds huge anaconda
iro. @cirogalli: Several people can rie that thing. Come on, it could be fun.
Tim Verso @timverrso: The guy is like: let’s go to my house. I wanna show you to my kids. Let it go, man.
NotNero @647nero: Nawh, he owns the river now.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.