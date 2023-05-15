Home

Huge Bison Attacks Kid, Tosses Her Like A Doll: Disturbing Video Surfaces

It is imperative that you make sure that the child is out of harm’s way.

Male bison can weigh up to 900-1000 kg and stand up to 6 feet tall.

Whenever you are in a potentially dangerous situation, and you have a child with you then it is imperative that you make sure that the child is out of harm’s way.

The video we are sharing here shows one such precarious situation where a huge bison is grazing and people are moving in the background at some distance. Suddenly, the bison looks up, charges ahead, attacks a small girl, and tosses her up a few feet with its head while two adults run away out of fear.

The video is shared on Twitter by Terrifying Nature @TerrifyingNatur with the caption, “Bison attacks child”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Bison attacks child pic.twitter.com/IKxdlOf6xw — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 15, 2023

That was a very nasty incident. The small girl might have received serious injuries as can be adjudicated from the video. Apart from the physical injuries, it is the unpleasant psychological effect it might have caused to the child.

It is very important for parents and carers to make sure that whenever they are in a place where there are animals around, no matter how mild they might look, they shield the children because animal behaviour is unpredictable, very much like humans. And here we have a massive animal here.

Bison are the largest mammal in North America. Male bison can weigh up to 900-1000 kg and stand up to 6 feet tall.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

