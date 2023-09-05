By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Huge Lion Walks Past Dozens Of Cars, Occupants Hide Inside All Windows Rolled Up: Watch
The lion stands out as the “king of the jungle”. And rightly so, given its appearance and carefree brashness.
When Lion King Takes A Walk: The big cats have always been a subject of mystery, appreciation, intrigue, and grandeur. Among these wonderful felines, the lion stands out, particularly as the “king of the jungle”. And rightly so, given its appearance and the carefree brashness. Just imagine a fully grown lion getting in your way! What would you do?
Take a look at this video that shows a lion with a thick mane and it walks past dozens of cars that have stopped on the road and all the occupants are inside their vehicles with all the windows rolled up.
Watch The Video Here
The Kingpic.twitter.com/7UCOE2wgyn
— Figen (@TheFigen_) August 27, 2023
The video is shared on X by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption: “The King”.
OMG, what an amazing experience it must have been for those who were present there in that magical moment. It is not every day that you cross paths with the regal being.
The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.
Vijay Kumar Thakur @Vijay90j: शीशा तोड़कर खा भी सकता है बाघ। (A tiger can even break the glass and eat you)
Sourav Kundu @souravramyani: Majestic!
Cryptoman007 @cryptoner7: when king raoms evryone hides in their shelter
Commissioner for Dodo™️ @Eminitybaba_ Simba on vacation
Lord Franklin @LordFrankiz: I am home already
Vietnam Japan and The World Impressive @vnimpressive: Hello King
CD @Conor_Devine: Looks like he was out last night
Ransom_notKUTI @branke_o: Is this for real ? Or AI
David Eseosa @David9icebloke: It’s for real
Abubakar Tanimu Umar @Prince_Bukar: King of the Jungle
Slim NIK @NikkuAbhishek: The Alpha Walk
Dan_UTD @DannyLegss: Mufasa
Ruth Ann @Ann92806986Ann: Strolling down the road looking for his next meal.
Carol Morris @CarolMo05905754: Gorgeous
Carol @shepcat1000: Make way for the King!
جورجنيو العطوي @zcj: خلوه يقابلني بس أنا أعرف له
ابراهيم @brhooooom911: Imagine facing him in the wild
Salman @TheSalmanPathan: King for a reason
