Huge Milestone Achieved In Wildlife Conservation With Rescue And Relief Of Over 2,300 Reptiles

Human-reptile conflicts continue to pose a serious threat to many species, as expanding human populations encroach upon natural habitats.

Clockwise from top: (1) An Indian rat snake was rescued from near Taj Mahal. (2) Indian Flapshell Turtles were rescued from Mainpuri and released in the Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Agra. (3) A Bengal monitor lizard after its rescue. (4) A mugger crocodile being released, after the reptile was rescued jointly by Wildlife SOS and UP Forest Department.

Reptile Rescue: In a landmark achievement for reptile conservation, Wildlife SOS, a leading wildlife conservation NGO, has successfully rescued over 2,300 reptiles in India throughout the year 2023. This remarkable milestone is the result of the organisation’s unwavering commitment to mitigating human-reptile conflicts and safeguarding the delicate balance of various ecosystems.

Human-reptile conflicts continue to pose a serious threat to many species, as expanding human populations encroach upon natural habitats. Wildlife SOS has emerged as a beacon of hope for crocodiles, turtles, snakes and lizards. It has provided them with a second chance at life with the help of its emergency rescue helplines running across four regions in the country namely, Agra-Mathura, Delhi-NCR, Baroda and Jammu & Kashmir.

In Agra and Mathura regions, the rescued reptiles represent a broad spectrum of species, including 301 turtles, the highest amongst the rescued reptiles. Other species include 244 Indian rat snakes, 137 common wolf snakes, 89 Bengal monitor lizards, 92 Indian rock pythons, 201 venomous spectacled cobras, 36 venomous common krait snakes, and 8 mugger crocodiles, amongst others.

Delhi-NCR recorded nearly 350 reptiles being rescued, Baroda registering nearly 750 and Jammu Kashmir close to 130 reptiles.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, expressed his gratitude for the collective efforts of the organisation and the local community. “The successful rescue of over 1100 reptiles displays the tireless efforts of our team and the support of the local community. It highlights the urgent need for conservation initiatives to protect the invaluable biodiversity of the region. Wildlife SOS remains steadfast in its mission to protect and conserve India’s rich biodiversity,” he stated.

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary of Wildlife SOS, said, “This is a collective passion and commitment of everyone involved in our mission. Each rescue represents a step towards a more harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife. The organisation emphasises the importance of public awareness and education in mitigating the human-wildlife conflict and ensuring the long-term survival of these species.”

Baiju Raj M.V, Director Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “All the regions have long been home to a rich biodiversity, but increasing urbanisation, habitat destruction, and illegal wildlife trade have posed significant threats to the local fauna. Wildlife SOS, with its team of dedicated experts, has been at the forefront of rescuing and rehabilitating animals in distress.”

