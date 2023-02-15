Home

Huge Pythons Drop From Ceiling Leaving Netizens Shocked | Watch Viral Video

A professional snake catcher is on the job because dealing with snakes and reptiles is a highly specialised job that requires a lot of training, experience, tools, and safety gear.

Viral Video: We all know about pest control services and have also hired them to rid our houses, shops, warehouses, and offices of rats, termites, reptiles, insects, etc. In a few cases, we need the services of some experts who are from an entirely different field of pest control. They are from the wildlife or the forest department as there have been reports of wild animals and snakes being found inside houses or other such places.

The viral video that we are sharing with you shows one such incident where an animal rescuer is trying to get hold of the tail of a snake that is trying to climb inside the false ceiling. But even before the professional could place the snake-catching rope around the tail, the ceiling breaks, and two huge pythons are left dangling while the noise of frightened people can be heard in the background.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.