A video clip of a huge snake attacking a zookeeper during an Instagram live session is now going viral on social media. In the viral video, Jay Brewer, the founder of the Reptile Zoo in California, who is popular on social media for sharing snake videos on his feed regularly, had a close call after a snake pounced on him.

The incident took place during a live session on Instagram, and Brewer later shared the attack video on his account. The video has left many of his followers and viewers shocked. While many viewers requested Brewer to be careful, some even praised him for being calm during the close encounter with the reptile. He shared the viral clip on his Instagram with the caption, "Wayyy too close for comfort, this is a clip from the craziest IGTV I still need to post."

Watch the video here:

In the viral video, Brewer can be seen standing next to a massive snake curled up in a box. And, as soon as he shifted his eyes off the snake, it launches a sudden attack on him, but he was lucky enough to move away in a split second without sustaining any injuries.

He can be heard saying, “Woah! As soon as my eyes shifted off of her. See how smart this snake is? The second I shifted my eyes off, she knew that I wasn’t ready to jump. Almost smoked me. I mean that is incredible. So that was crazy, you guys just saw one of the closest strikes I’ve had in a long time.”