Sultanganj: Most of you might remember the hit 1999 Bollywood movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ wherein Ajay Devgan takes his wife Aishwarya Rai to a foreign country in order to help her reunite with her lover Salman Khan. Now, a real-life version of the movie played out in Bihar as a husband helped her wife get married to her lover. The incident took place in the Sultanganj area in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. Also Read - No One Deserves to Be Lonely: 71-Year-Old Man Remarries After Being a Widower For 5 Years, Twitter Showers Love

Notably, Sapna Kumari, a resident of a village of Khagaria got married to Uttam Mandal in 2014 and even had two children with him. However, Sapna fell in love with Raju Kumar, a relative of Uttam who was living in the same area. When Uttam came to know about their affair, he was initially against it, and the couple also fought about it a lot. As time passed, Sapna’s love for Raju still did not diminish. Even Sapna’s parents and in-laws tried to convince her to save her marriage but in vain.

Seeing them in love, Uttam agreed to Sapna’s relationship with Raju. He then took matters into his own hands and decided to unite her with her lover and even get them married.

“I got angry and sad for some time but decided to come out with a solution. The lives of three people would have been destroyed had I not done this. This was the only solution. Now all of us can be happy,” Uttam told ETV Bharat.

Uttam got Raju and Sapna wed in a Durga temple in Sutanganj in the presence of his family members, and a lot of people flocked to the temple to witness this bizarre wedding. Meanwhile, Uttam blessed the newly-wed couple, saying ‘matches are made in heaven’.

Meanwhile, Uttam claimed that Sapna has refused to keep her children with her. Both children are currently living with Uttam.