Human dad is busy with cellphone while bunny wants to play; what happens next? Watch viral video

We love to have pets, such as dogs, cats, and birds. Our pets are among our best buddies, and for many, they are much more than that. They are their “pet children” and an integral part of the family. Time and again, they impress us with their funny and amusing acts. In fact, we can go on watching them play like children. They brighten up our lives with their playful behaviour and funny acts.

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(Image: X)

New Delhi: We love to have pets, such as dogs, cats, and birds. Our pets are among our best buddies, and for many, they are much more than that. They are their “pet children” and an integral part of the family. Time and again, they impress us with their funny and amusing acts. In fact, we can go on watching them play like children. They brighten up our lives with their playful behaviour and funny acts. Sometimes, they amaze us with their exceptional skills which take us by surprise.

Here we are sharing one video with you, which shows a rabbit and a young man. The young man is using a cellphone and is deeply occupied by it. The rabbit hops onto the man, takes the phone by its mouth, and puts it away. It is like saying to its human to put away the phone and instead play with it. It can also be assumed that the rabbit is trying to tell the man that screen time is over. Watch the video and decide for yourself.

Watch The Video Here

The video is shared on X by Buitengebieden @buitengebieden with the caption: Bunny said no phone..

The video has received many reactions, and we are sharing a few of them with you.

Cassandra Hartford @SpaceCoastCRE: screen time’s up

Mr.2GalxyMando16 @MrGalxy2Mndo16: Even animals are tired of humans addiction to cellphones.

Catherine McKenna @CatherineM76971: Smart bunny

Galen @galenarq: He’s hoppin’ mad.

Flexible Morality @unclefecal: When it’s petting time, IT’S PETTING TIME!!!!

Jim das @Jdas0401: PUT DOWN THE CELLPHONE! AND NO ONE GETS HURT!

HeyGoober @bkgreentx: Mr Bun says it’s his time

Linda VT @lvt2012: My dog Lucas planted his head between my face and my iPad screen RIP

RickeeDivine @DivineRickee: even pets know that you’re not supposed to be on the phone so much. they want attention!

Edward Anderson @Edajr1978: Smart bunny!

CarolinaGirl@NC @vonniebrookshi1: Good morning! ☕️☕️ My first laugh of the day! Um..it’s gonna’ be a good one! Thank you.

CrypToX SANJIT @5xBTC: don’t use phone this time now play with me

Cat Cartel @CatCartelX: Commentary account That rabbit is running a strict digital detox program. How much does he charge per hour?

Mark Antonio @nor76693194: This cheered me up after losing my dear Rabbit friend on Friday ❤️

Steve Rogers @roger84574: He don’t want his owner to see he’s been into the bunny porn. Hot bunnies doing what they do best…

Jzell2285 @jzell2285: Bunnies know what they like…