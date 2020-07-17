At a time when exorbitant medical bills of Covid-19 patients are making headlines, a hospital in Dubai is winning praise for waiving off Rs 1.52 crore bill of a patient from Telangana. The hospital discharged him from the hospital after 80 days of treatment and didn’t charge him anything on humanitarian grounds. Also Read - Another Indian Expat Falls Asleep in The Same Terminal at Dubai, Misses Flight to Kerala

42-year-old Odnala Rajesh, hailing from Telangana, has been working at a car servicing centre, in Dubai since the last 2 years. After he tested positive for Covid-19 on April 23, he was admitted to ‘Dubai Hospital’ for his treatment. He took 80 days to recover and while getting discharged received a bill of 7,62,555 Dirhams (Rs 1 crore 52 lakh), which came as a shocker.

Moved by his plight, G. Narasimha, president of the Gulf Workers Protection Society along with Sumanth Reddy, a local volunteer working closely with the Indian consulate in Dubai approached the consulate for help.

Consulate Officer Harjeet Singh wrote a letter to Dubai Hospital management and asked them to waive off the bill on humanitarian grounds and they readily agreed!

Meanwhile, more help came his way as a local Indian businessman, Ashok Kotecha, helped Rajesh in repatriating to India by taking care of his flight tickets. He also gave him Rs 10,000 for other expenses.

Rajesh, who reached Hyderabad on Tuesday night, is now undergoing a 14-day home quarantine.