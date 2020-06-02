Lucknow: If there is love and compassion, nothing can stop you from helping out others, not even age! One such example is of an 80-year-old coolie at Lucknow railway station who has been helping migrant workers by carrying their luggage for free. Also Read - 12-Year-Old Noida Girl Books Flight For Three Migrant Workers, Jharkhand CM Appreciates Her

Defying age, the elderly man named Mujibullah Rehman, treks six kilometers every day to reach the station and calls it his second home. Fondly called ‘Sufi Saint’ by his co-workers at the station, Mujibullah works at the station for around 8-10 hours daily.

Ever since Shramik Special Trains began operating, he has been diligently and patiently helping migrant workers and believes that this “khidmat” is his important duty. Besides carrying their luggage free of cost, he also provides food and water to the passengers on trains.

“I am working as a coolie here and I provide free service to the passengers. I am 80 years old and still, I can lift 50kgs weight on my head,” Mujibullah told ANI.

This is mujibullah

Coolie by profession

Helping laborers at Charbag station by picking up carrying them

Refusing to take money

Saying that they are doing their work for free

No need for money you're in the furnace of the situation yourself

Walking 6 kilometers daily for this work pic.twitter.com/OaCcYCSZMf — Hamza Siddiqui (@MohdHAMZASiddi1) May 29, 2020

He takes pride in offering help to migrant workers and during the course of his work he likes meeting other people too.

“Hum unse paise kaise maang sakte hain jinko khud iski zarurat hain. Allah ne hume madad karna sikhaya hain. Hum wahi kar rahe hain, jab tak hum kar sakte hain (How can I ask money from those who need them the most. Allah has taught me to help others. I am doing just that, till the time I can),” Mujibullah told The Times of India.

Name: Mujibullah

Age: 80 years, at the Charbag station Lucknow, free goods are being carried by the migrant laborers, when someone gave money, they started saying, brother, you are in so much trouble, you cannot take money from you. pic.twitter.com/DTzMJMcSEs — The Folks™ 📺🗞 (@thefolksteam) May 31, 2020

Many people were moved by his selfless service and hailed him as a hero.

Honouring his humanitarian efforts, Priyanka Gandhi sent a letter of certificate of appreciation for his gesture and said he will be remembered for his contributions.

80-year-old Mujibullah, coolie at the Lucknow railway station is doing his bit to help troubled Migrants by carrying their Lluggage for Free.

He calls it 'Khidmat' and believes it to be his duty to help them.❤️ pic.twitter.com/hSBGmXoGsI — Khushboo (@Khush_boozing) June 1, 2020

80 Years Old Coolie Mujibullah Rahman at Lucknow Station Helps Migrants for Free,Terming it as ' Khidmat'!#tuesdayvibes pic.twitter.com/oXJNtG9Ev8 — Abul Kalam Azad (@mdajasali) June 2, 2020

Meet 80 YO Mujibullah, a coolie at Lucknow railway station who is lending a helping hand to migrant workers by carrying their luggage for free & also providing free food & water to the passengers on the trains. May Allah bless him for his selfless deeds.@TheSamirAbbas @iamrana pic.twitter.com/TN29FcMqJC — Farah Khan (@FaraaahKhan) June 1, 2020

Watch him in action here: