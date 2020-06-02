Lucknow: If there is love and compassion, nothing can stop you from helping out others, not even age! One such example is of an 80-year-old coolie at Lucknow railway station who has been helping migrant workers by carrying their luggage for free. Also Read - 12-Year-Old Noida Girl Books Flight For Three Migrant Workers, Jharkhand CM Appreciates Her
Defying age, the elderly man named Mujibullah Rehman, treks six kilometers every day to reach the station and calls it his second home. Fondly called ‘Sufi Saint’ by his co-workers at the station, Mujibullah works at the station for around 8-10 hours daily.
Ever since Shramik Special Trains began operating, he has been diligently and patiently helping migrant workers and believes that this “khidmat” is his important duty. Besides carrying their luggage free of cost, he also provides food and water to the passengers on trains.
“I am working as a coolie here and I provide free service to the passengers. I am 80 years old and still, I can lift 50kgs weight on my head,” Mujibullah told ANI.
He takes pride in offering help to migrant workers and during the course of his work he likes meeting other people too.
“Hum unse paise kaise maang sakte hain jinko khud iski zarurat hain. Allah ne hume madad karna sikhaya hain. Hum wahi kar rahe hain, jab tak hum kar sakte hain (How can I ask money from those who need them the most. Allah has taught me to help others. I am doing just that, till the time I can),” Mujibullah told The Times of India.
Many people were moved by his selfless service and hailed him as a hero.
Honouring his humanitarian efforts, Priyanka Gandhi sent a letter of certificate of appreciation for his gesture and said he will be remembered for his contributions.
Watch him in action here: