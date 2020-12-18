New Delhi: Out of humanity, sometimes you see your children in animals. Yes, this is true. Farmer Vijaypal and his wife Rajeshwari Devi — residents of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh—on Thursday decided to adopt a calf as their son. Even though they were married for 15 years, still they didn’t have a child. Also Read - Curbing Noise & Air Pollution: Varanasi Boats to be CNG-driven Now

Driven by a sense of childlessness, they adopted the calf as their son and named it 'Laltu baba'. The calf is an offspring of the cow Vijaypal's father had cared for all his life. Soon after the farmer's parents passed away, the cow also died.

However, the sequence of events led Vijaypal and his wife Rajeshwari adopt this calf in an attempt to complete their family line.

Part of the celebration, the couple hosted a ‘mundan’ (tonsuring ceremony) for the calf, which is a common ritual performed after the birth of a child in Hindu households. Guests who showed up for the ceremony said they were extremely happy for the couple and the calf.

As per updates, over 500 guests, including villagers and kin, attended the ‘mundan’ ceremony for the calf. “The calf has been attached to us since its birth,” Vijaypal told a national daily adding that he always treated Laltu as his son.

“If we can adopt a cow as our mother, why can we not adopt a calf as a son,” Vijaypal added.

The development comes a year after the state government in Uttar Pradesh announced the ‘Nirashrit/Besahara Govansh Sahbhagita Yojana’. As per the scheme of the state, anyone who adopts a cow was entitled to Rs 30 per day for its maintenance.