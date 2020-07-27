Bringing shame to all humanity, a 40-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a female stray dog on a foot over bridge at Wagle Estate in Thane on Tuesday. Also Read - Disgusting! 55-Year-Old Man Rapes Cow In Bhopal, Arrested For Having Unnatural Sex

The incident happened at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday when a few boys who fed the stray dog found the accused indulging in the heinous act and immediately reported the matter to Aditi Nair, an animal activist. On the basis of her complaint to the local police, the accused was arrested.

According to the police, the accused makes a living by doing a number of odd jobs including manual scavenging.

“I along with the team informed the local police, who were initially ‘reluctant’ to register a complaint in this regard, but we immediately escalated the case to Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, who strictly directed the concerned police to act and make an airtight case,” Nair was quoted as saying to The Times of India.

On Wednesday, police registered an offence under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex) and Section 11(a) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

In a similar incident of horrifying bestiality, a 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a cow at a dairy in Sundar Nagar in Bhopal on July 8. According to the police, the shameful incident happened on July 4 at around 4 am when the man went to a dairy in Sundar Nagar and allegedly performed unnatural sex with a cow.