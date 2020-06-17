Karachi: In a video that is melting the hearts of people online, two robbers who had a change of heart, returned valuables to a food delivery man, from whom they were trying to steal. Not only that, the robbers also comforted and hugged the delivery boy after he broke down into tears. Also Read - Robbers stumble after looting Rs 40 lakh from ATM, people flee with money scrambled on road

The incident captured on CCTV shows the delivery boy can be seen returning to his bike after delivering the package following which two robbers approach him on another bike with an intention to steal.

Realizing that he has been robbed, the delivery person breaks into tears, which causes the robbers to have a change of heart and they proceed to return the package they stole from him.

They even hug him and shake hands with him before leaving. Watch it here:

WATCH: CCTV footage of robbers in #Karachi consoling #food delivery man and returning his valuables after he breaks down into tears goes #viral. For more: https://t.co/sjyrWUXJoc pic.twitter.com/GsgmurCNAw — The Express Tribune (@etribune) June 16, 2020

The video has left people in awe and many were moved by the robbers’ sense of compassion and empathy. Many believed that the prevailing COVID-19 situation must have compelled robbers to take such a step, but still they had some humanity left within them.

One user wrote, “A strong message that humanity does exits somewhere inside us but circumstances have compelled us to go in the wrong direction.”

Another commented, ”A small act of kindness has moved us to tears. This tells a lot about the kind of toxic environment we live in. Little things make a big difference. Humanity is what will save us. Act kindly.”

A small act of kindness has moved us to tears. This tells a lot about the kind of toxic environment we live in. Little things make a big difference. Humanity is what will save us. Act kindly. — 𝘼𝙖𝙦𝙞𝙗 𝙍𝙖𝙯𝙖 𝙆𝙝𝙖𝙣 (@aaqibrk) June 16, 2020

Humanity still prevails and atleast some code of conduct is there so thats good to know — Danial Rahim (@daniyalrahim5) June 16, 2020

No one is born criminal, it’s the system & environment which forced them into robbery & crimes.

If #PakArmy sucks every penny from the budget and push the public into poverty, then this is what happens.

If Pakistani don’t wake up, their coming generations will never forgive them. — Omar Baloch (@omarchakarzai) June 16, 2020

Touching 🥺 These budding petty thieves are driven to it by poverty. The country has failed them and many others like them. — Laaleen لعلین ✒ (@laaleen) June 16, 2020

This shows there consience was at snooze not dead…like many of us…

Appreciated 👍 the gesture..

May everyone is guided to the right path…

Ameen🌞🌞🌞 — N.Malik (@elninodove304) June 16, 2020