Humanoid robot smashes into barrier, breaks in half at Robotic Olympic trials in China | Viral

A humanoid robot’s high-speed run at the World Humanoid Robot Games ended in a crash after it slammed into a padded barrier. The viral video sparked plenty of jokes online while also highlighting the challenges these competitions are designed to test.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/humanoid-robot-smashes-into-barrier-breaks-in-half-at-robotic-olympic-trials-in-china-world-humanoid-robot-games-viral-video-8506803/ Copy

A robot broke into two parts at the World Humanoid Robot Games in China. Image Credit: @pianhangx/X

China is proving itself unbeatable in the robotics field in the last few years but a recent incident at the World Humanoid Robot Games training has shown that these humanoid robots have a long way to go. At the event, also termed as ‘Robot Olympics’, the event witnessed a robot violently crash into a cushion wall and nearly break in half with sparks flying from its frame.

The viral video shows the robot speeding down the track but failing to brake in time at the end. After earlier robots overshot the track and hit the wall, organisers installed a cushioned barrier to soften the impact.

The robot, however, failed to stop in time and slammed into the wall before tumbling onto its back. Sparks were seen coming from its frame as the operator nearby watched in disappointment. Sparks were visible as it hit the barrier, leaving the machine sprawled on the ground.

The video’s caption explained that the robot failed to brake because of its high speed and eventually ‘broke its waist.’

Internet reactions

The video quickly spread across social media, where users poked fun at the robot’s bizarre collision and dramatic fall. One of the users wrote, “Zero to spark in 15 seconds. Beautiful”, while another added, “Babe wake up new absolutely hilarious robot moment just dropped.”

Also Read | Puducherry Elections 2026: Robot welcomes voters, encourages them to cast their votes | Watch

A third commented, “When you order a Venti Nitro Cold Brew with two shots of espresso from Starbucks at 8am before work and the caffeine wears off shortly after lunch.” A fourth user wrote, “One of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. The way it’s gunning it with the cartoonish posture, the skedaddle backward as it slipped on a banana peel, then the explosion. Could watch this happen for hours.”

All about World Humanoid Robot Games

The World Humanoid Robot Games is essentially a sports competition for humanoid robots. The inaugural event took place in Beijing in August 2025 and was billed as the first comprehensive sporting event to feature humanoid robots as competitors.

Beijing will host the World Humanoid Robot Games from August 22 to 26, 2026, with over 2,000 humanoid robots taking part. The robots, representing 666 teams from 16 countries, will compete in 51 events at the Ice Ribbon.