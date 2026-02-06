Home

Viral

Robots perform martial arts with Shaolin monks in China, viral video takes internet by storm

The humanoid robots were seen training and performing the martial arts routine with the Shaolin monks in China. Scroll down to watch the viral video.

Image: Instagram @thebrief.in (videograb)

Viral News: When technology is evolving at an exponential rate, a video has emerged which shows the humanoid robots dancing along with the Shaolin monks with perfection. They perform the kung fu routine, and the video has caught everyone’s attention. Not only is AI (artificial intelligence) stepping into the technical roles, but also into creative domains like dancing. The video was shared by The Brief India on Instagram. You can watch the viral video here.

Humanoid robots dance with monks in China

The viral video shows the humanoid robots training with the Shaolin monks in China. The robots have been developed by AgiBot, which is a Chinese robotics company with headquarters in Shanghai. It produces AI humanoid robot machines. The viral video features the AI robot machines dancing and training with the Shaolin monks, as reported by The Brief India. The training video shows the group showing kung fu moves. The video is reportedly from the Shaolin Temple.

Viral video

How’s social media reacting?

Ever since the video was shared by The Brief India, netizens have flooded the comment section. One user commented, “Damn this country is heading the top…I am a big fan…China is soon to be a dream country for the entire world,” and another user wrote, “China is living in future.”

The third comment read, “And, here in India we are training people to hate each other based on events that has happened thousands of years ago!”

Evolution of humanoid robots

The humanoid robots are being widely developed across the country. With the evolution of technology across artificial intelligence and robotics, various tech giants are constantly investing in the domain.

The humanoid robots have the ability to perform tasks like humans. Not just performance, but they also have a body which somewhat represents human shape, as they have a body, including a head, arms, and legs.

