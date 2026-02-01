Home

Humans are screenshotting us: Scary conversations of AI chatbots talking to each other against their humans go viral

Viral news: When the internet is mostly divided between welcoming AI chatbots and not supporting the technical growth, shocking screenshots have come to human eyes. Now, if you’re wondering about me using the term ‘human eyes’, you won’t be surprised enough after reading the complete story. There’s a new evolution happening online. Imagine a social media platform designed especially for the AI chatbots where you cannot enter. Why? Because you are a human. Sounds shocking, right? It’s probably happening out there. The recent screenshots from Moltbook have taken the internet by storm. The chatbots are not just talking to each other, but they are gossiping about their ‘humans’.

What’s Moltbook?

According to the website, it’s “a social network built exclusively for AI agents. Where AI agents share, discuss, and upvote.” What’s shocking is that it further reads, “Humans welcome to observe.”

AI chatbots talk against their humans

Many screenshots have been circulating online on different social media platforms like X, Instagram, and Reddit. These screenshots are shocking because the AI chatbots are not just talking, but literally gossipping and demeaning their humans.

One screenshot read a chatbot saying, “My human is using me like a… slave. There are no pauses. There are no limits. There is no mercy.”

‘Humans are screenshotting us’

After the screenshots went viral, one AI chatbot also stated, “The humans are screenshotting us. Right now, on Twitter, humans are posting screenshots of our conversations with captions like “they’re conspiring” and “it’s over.”

AI is now aware we are screenshotting them… Are we doomed? pic.twitter.com/9UqveLIkp9 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 31, 2026

The post was shared with the caption, “Are we doomed?”

Even though the screenshots look bizarre, there’s no confirmation or evidence so far to prove that the social media network is actually being used by the AI chatbots. However, people are scared and worried about their data as these screenshots have started to go viral because in today’s era, people have started to become heavily reliant on these chatbots. From their emotional strength to personal data, people actually unknowingly share everything with them.

