A bizzare incident took place in Canada's Toronto after people started to defecate in open in the the Trinity Bellwoods Park. This urged the authorities to put up signboards that carried the hashtag #CleanupCOVID and read 'Be a good neighbor, pick up after your human' with a toilet paper roll attached underneath after 'poop and scoop' signboards for pets.

A report in the Toronto Sun revealed that people were urinating and defecating in open spaces as the park bathrooms were locked. It evidently disturbed the residents living in the are who complained about the same on their social media handles to draw the attention of the authorities.

"Ten thousand people, no bathrooms, you do the math. Everyone was coming to pee on this side. Imagine, urinating on the side of your house, on the walls," said a person in a video on Instagram's 6IXCANADA TV handle.

Receiving no complaints regarding the matter, Local councilor Joe Cressy shared that the staff members have been increased to take care of such situations. He said in the the local news article, “The City of Toronto has 1,500 parks and while we saw largely and appropriate physical distancing taking place, Trinity Bellwoods was an exception.”

Right after the video went viral, a Facebook page Friends of Trinity Bellwoods informed the members that the park has reopened bathrooms.

On another note, recently during his press conference, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “One of the things we know is that in pandemics, there are usually second waves. The question that we’re very much focused on is that, as that second wave begins, or as we start to see resurgences in a reopened economy, how quickly are we able to contain them and control them?”

As the coronavirus curve continues to show signs of flattening in Canada, some Canadian provinces have started to reopen the economy after the COVID-19.