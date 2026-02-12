Husband loses job but gifts penguin plushie to wife on Valentine’s, netizens react

Home

Husband loses job but gifts penguin plushie to wife on Valentines, netizens react

After having foreign trips, the wife shares financial struggles after the husband loses his job. However, he remembers to gift her a penguin plushie on Valentine's. Scroll down to watch the viral post.

Image: Reddit

Viral News: When Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, a social media post has gone viral for all the right reasons. The post narrates the challenges being faced by a couple financially, as the husband lost his job some 4 months ago. The wife, who works under a work-from-home setup as a copywriter, informed that her husband, even after facing financial trouble, gifted her a penguin plushie along with a chocolate. The wife shared, “There was a time when we were doing foreign trips, but knowing about the love and bond between us, I know this tough time will pass.” You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral Reddit post is about the gesture of a husband toward his wife, even after losing his job. The husband gifted a simple penguin soft toy and chocolate to the wife. The Redditors widely appreciated the power couple, and the wife added, ” I honestly cannot put into words how grateful and overwhelmed I feel after reading all your comments. I am tearing up as I read them. They gave us even more hope. Some of you even said this post restored your faith in love, and that means everything to us. But your comments restored our faith in humanity. Thank you for the kindness and the love you guys shared with us.”

With many people who tried to help the husband in finding a job, she wrote, “Also, a heartfelt thank you to those who asked about my husband’s profession and offered to help him getting a job. I reached out to a few of you via DM, as I could not reply to every comment or message individually.”

Viral post

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the video’s comment section. One user commented, “May this kind of love find me”, and another wrote, “Money will come and go, but this love will always stay. Congratulations.”

The third comment read, “Proud of him! And so happy for you. I hope he gets a job super soon, and you both are blessed with happiness!”

One wrote, “Wishing really the best for you guys! This too shall pass, but the love it has grown between you two will always stay. All the very best!” and another said, “If he wants to, he will.”

