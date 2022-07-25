Viral News: Travelling solo is not everyone’s cup of tea. A trip becomes all the more enjoyable only when you are accompanied by someone. True beauty of travel is to be able to share those new special moments with someone you love. But what if your partner had to cancel plans at the last moment? Well, you can surely take tips from a Philippines man who came up with a unique and a rather funny idea to ensure his wife could still be on vacation with him.Also Read - Elon Musk Gets Trolled on Twitter Over Shirtless Pics From Greece Vacation. Here's How He Reacted

Notably, Raymond Fortunado had long planned a vacation to Coron in Palawan, the Philippines. Unfortunately, at the last minute, his wife Joanne Fortunado had to cancel the plans for some reason. Interestingly, Raymond went ahead with the trip and also made sure his wife was with him. He took with him a pillow with her face! Yes, you read it right.

Raymond also posted several photos and videos with his wife’s meme-face pillow featuring in them. He shared photos of himself snorkeling with the pillow. One picture even showed him getting the pillow’s temperature in accordance with COVID protocols.

See the pictures here:

Needless to say, Raymond’s pictures have left netizens in splits, with many calling him ‘Husband of the year’. “Hhahahha…this is so funny,” a user commented. “How cute,” another one wrote. “Lucky girl,” a Facebook user commented.