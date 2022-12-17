Top Recommended Stories
‘Husband Of The Year’ Spotted During Live Match. Watch Viral Video Here
Viral Video: It is truly said that joy is the best makeup. But a little lipstick is a close runner-up. In the short clip, we can see a husband assisting his wife, who was sitting next to him, with her makeup.
Viral Video: It is truly said that joy is the best makeup. But a little lipstick is a close runner-up. Love is a connection we can’t explain. Videos of unexpected incidents occurring in sports stadiums during live matches are common these days, and they generate a lot of buzz on social media platforms too. Sometimes guys are spotted proposing to their lovers, while other times a fight breaks out inside the stadium. A similar kind of video has taken the internet by storm. In the short clip, we can see a husband assisting his wife, who was sitting next to him, with her makeup.
Also Read:
The 10-second clip was shared by a Twitter user named Gulzar_sahab on December 16, 2022. “Husband of the year 😅❤️,” reads the caption alongside the video. Till now, the video has received 24.7k views.
WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF THE HUSBAND HELPING HIS WIFE WITH MAKEUP DURING A LIVE MATCH
Husband of the year 😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/ISuozoyDQA
— ज़िन्दगी गुलज़ार है ! (@Gulzar_sahab) December 16, 2022
Netizens have flooded the comment section with their witty remarks, and mixed emotions. “Need Someon like this😩,” wrote one user. “Super bro,” expressed another user. बेचारा ….चैन से मैच भी नही देख पा रहा है स्टेडियम में आके भी..!!🥴🥴🤣🤣( Twitter translation Poor….can’t even watch the match peacefully even after coming to the stadium..!! 🥴🥴🤣🤣), wrote a third user. Did you like the video? For more such trending reels, and viral videos, keep visiting our website.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.