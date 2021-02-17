In a shocking incident, a man in Turkey posed for romantic selfie with his heavily pregnant wife moments before he allegedly pushed her from the 1,000 ft cliff they were stood on. The incident dates back to 2018, when 40-year-old Hakan Aysal pushed 32-year-old Semra Aysal off the cliff, which killed her and the unborn baby instantly. The couple was reportedly on a holiday in the Butterfly Valley in the Fethiye district of the southeastern Turkish city of Mugla in June 2018. As a result of the investigation, Hakan Aysal was detained and later arrested by a court in November 2020. Also Read - Woman Shamed Over 'Affair', Forced to Carry Ex-husband's Brother on Shoulders for 3 km | Watch

Now, years later, the final photos of the 7-month pregnant woman shortly before death have emerged.

According to The Sun, prosecutors have alleged that the incident was not an accident, but a murder. They have claimed that Aysal pushed his wife off the 1,000ft cliff so that he could cash in on the insurance he had taken out on her life.

The indictment prepared for the crime of ‘deliberate murder’ against the husband, states that he “planned the murder of his wife by first taking out a personal accident insurance on her behalf with a guarantee of 400,000 Turkish lira (TRY) (£40,865) and where the only beneficiary was himself.” It further alleges that he took his seven-month-old pregnant wife to the slope of the Butterfly Valley in Fethiye, to make sure that no one is around.

After his wife’s death, Aysal had indeed gone to the insurance company to get the money but his application was not accepted due to the investigation. The Fethiye High Criminal Court has ruled that he be remanded in custody for premeditated murder.

However, the husband has denied all charges. ”After taking a photo, my wife put the phone in her bag. Later she asked me to give her the phone. I got up and then heard my wife scream behind me when I walked a few steps away to get the phone from her bag. When I turned back, she was not there. I did not push my wife,” he told Daily Mail.

The investigation is ongoing.