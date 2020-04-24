Hyderabad: It’s only with the help of each other that people can survive through the crisis and tragedy that the nation is currently facing. Thankfully, many people are coming together to help out the community, instilling hope in us. Also Read - Hats Off! Two Brothers In Karnataka Sell Their Land To Provide Food To Migrants & Daily Wagers Amid Lockdown

In one such noble gesture, a police officer in Hyderabad paid Rs 20,000 from his pocket for the emergency surgery of a man from Himachal Pradesh who got stranded in the city due to the lockdown.

The incident happened on April 16, when B.L. Laxminarayan Reddy, inspector and Station House Officer of Kukatpally police station under Cyberabad police commissionerate, got a call about a person requiring immediate medical assistance.

Lalit Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, who was stranded in the state, had severe appendix pain and was in need of medical surgery. Reddy came forward to get him admitted to Omni Hospital and paid Rs 20,000 towards the hospital bill as Lalit only had Rs.5,000.

His heartwarming gesture was appreciated by Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya who called his action’ inspirational’, and lauded him for the immediate help he rendered to the man in distress.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur even sent him a thank you letter.

Your Concern beyond Humanity towards Mr. Lalit who got stranded due to #LockDown really deserves this appreciation.

Admitting him at hospital & supporting financially on your own, proves once again that, police is there to reach every needy.

Proud of you Dear SHO Kukatpally. pic.twitter.com/Ay7Vs8O3zr — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) April 23, 2020

“In this difficult situation, you not only helped in admitting him to the hospital but also paid an amount of Rs 20,000 for surgery from your own pocket. This act was a great gesture on your part and I appreciate your exemplary effort. Your deed is an inspiration to all persons involved in the fight against COVID-19,” Thakur wrote.