Changing the face of police brutality, one heart-warming gesture at a time, Hyderabad cops are grabbing headlines again, this time for giving a filmy surprise to a woman living alone on her 60th birthday. Retired teacher Kutty Hadassa Paul was having a lacklustre day alone in her house at Saipuri colony in Sainikpuri amid lockdown.

Her son, Alfred Asher Paul Talluri, who lives in the US, requested Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakshitha K. Murthy to send someone to his mother's place on his behalf and surprise her with the birthday greetings. Speaking to ANI, Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, said, "We received a request from Alfred Asher Paul, who is staying in the US currently, that his mother Kutty Paul's 60th birthday was today and asked police to surprise her on her birthday as he couldn't come to Hyderabad due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today Neredmet Circle Inspector Narsimha Swamy was sent to Kutty's residence to surprise her and convey her birthday wishes and celebrate it."

Dopping outside Kutty Paul's house with fruits, a mike and sound box, Narsimha sang the famous Bollywood birthday song, Baar Baar Din Yeh Aaye. The inspector shared that he did not do it only as an assignment from the higher-ups but because it gave him immense satisfaction.

Speaking to the news agency on Friday, Narsimha said, “Today I went to Kutty Palu’s residence to celebrate her birthday. Carrying fruits, I thought that I would sing a song celebrating her birthday on behalf of her son. Kutty Paul was really happy after we surprised her on her birthday and sang a song for her. Later we also distributed masks and sanitisers to her family and neighbours as the part of an awareness campaign. She felt happy and said she never celebrated her birthday like it was done today in her life.”

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Kutty Paul expressed her excitement. She gushed, “Alfred and all my other family members wished me over the phone, but no one hinted that this would happen. When Narsimha Swamy called first, I thought it was a fake call. But, when he told me my son’s name and inquired about my health, I gave the address. Then, I heard a loud police siren outside. I rushed out and saw a police team singing ‘Happy Birthday’. What surprised me the most was that all people there wore masks. I’ve heard of such incidents abroad, but never thought of it here.”

Recently, a police officer in Hyderabad made headlines after paying Rs 20,000 from his pocket for the emergency surgery of a man from Himachal Pradesh who got stranded in the city due to the lockdown. His heartwarming gesture was appreciated by Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya who called his action’ inspirational’, and lauded him for the immediate help he rendered to the man in distress.