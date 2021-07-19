Hyderabad: When it comes to religious donations, we know how big the hearts of Indians are. In the name of faith, huge donations are made in Indian temples everyday and Tirumala Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh is one of them. Recently, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara Swami presented a golden sword worth Rs 4 crore at the deity’s feet, pictures of which have gone viral on social media.Also Read - Inspiring! This Hyderabad Couple Has Been Fixing Potholes From Pension Money Since The Last 11 Years

M Srinivasa Prasad, a devotee from Hyderabad, along with his wife, offered the Swarna Nandaka (Golden Sword) which weighs around 6.5 kg, Aaj Tak reported.

The couple handed over the gold sword to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials on Monday morning. However, before donating the sword, the couple had also displayed the sword at the Collective Guest House in Tirumala in front of the media on Sunday. It is being said that the Srinivas couple wanted to hand over the sword last year itself, but the plan got postponed due to coronavirus crisis.

Srinivas, who handed over the golden sword to the temple said, “I have been wanting to present the golden sword Surya Katari for the past one year, but the temple was closed due to corona.” Finally, on Monday, his wish was fulfilled.

The sword ‘Surya Katari’ been made by specialist jewellers in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and it took about 6 months to build it. The gold sword, weighing six and a half kilos, was built at around Rs 1.8 crore, but is currently worth about Rs 4 crore.

Earlier, Thanga Dorai, a well-known textile trader from Teni, Tamil Nadu, had also donated a gold sword worth Rs 1.75 crore to Lord Venkateswara at Menthirumala in 2018.