Hyderabad: In a shocking case of moral policing, a park in Hyderabad recently put up a banner prohibiting 'unmarried couples' from entering the park. The sign board outside Indira Park put up by the management read, "Unmarried couples are not allowed inside the park." The sign was put up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation citing "indecent activity" excuse.

Twitter user Meera Sanghamitra shared the picture of the banner and wrote, "New low & new level of moral policing by Indira Park Mgmt in Hyd! A public park is an open space for all law abiding citizens, including consenting couples across genders. How can 'marriage' be criteria for entry@ GHMCOnline & @GadwalvijayaTRS, this is clearly unconstitutional."

New low & new level of moral policing by Indira Park Mgmt in Hyd! A public park is an open space for all law abiding citizens, including consenting couples across genders. How can 'marriage' be criteria for entry! @GHMCOnline & @GadwalvijayaTRS this is clearly unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/4rNWo2RHZE — Meera Sanghamitra (@meeracomposes) August 26, 2021



In a reply to the tweet, she added, ”Also, this is clearly an anti-working class move. Most couples who frequent Indira Park belong to lower, middle income categories. They cannot access hi-fi pubs & other costly spaces. Working class young couples have every right to access these parks. End Ridiculous Restrictions.”

Enraged at the bizarre rule, netizens slammed the park authorities, calling the dictat ‘outrageous’ and ‘classist’. Many posted sarcastic questions, asking if marriage certificates would now be needed to enter public spaces. One user commented, ”Next time, anywhere, carry not just photo ID, Aadhar but also marriage certificate with you. Next would be religion and caste certificate.”

See more reactions:

Access to a public space rationed according to someone's whims and fancies — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) August 26, 2021

The criteria is free love. No society or police should bother. Let them be. — Dem 101 (@duxFortisIndia) August 26, 2021

This is extremely classist. People don't bat an eye when someone stabs a woman in public but two consenting adults making out is the end of the world aa. https://t.co/kwR3LxsQTf — Baby Bird (@gossamergown) August 26, 2021

In a place like India where “unmarried couples” have few places to be, this is just a means to ensure that public spaces are not really open for public use. Instead we use them to strictly define which behaviour is acceptable and morally okay. This is not okay. https://t.co/A9hZNlnzJA — Ntasha Bhardwaj (@ntashabhardwaj) August 26, 2021

Next time, anywhere, carry not just photo ID, Aadhar but also marriage certificate with you. Next would be religion and caste certificate. https://t.co/mvUTJnnRP8 — AshokC (@Ashnamac) August 26, 2021

Continued denial of public space is continued denial of humanity, as these arbitrary rules often target the marginalised. It posits that public spaces are only meant for only those deemed respectable to maintain the 'serene' environment (term used in the reply by civil authority) https://t.co/3n7B0nIng6 — Anmol (@ha_anmol) August 26, 2021

Comedian Varun Grover too poked fun and wrote, ”Why not make YET ANOTHER app to verify married couples wanting to visit the park. Can call it O-WIN.”

Why not make YET ANOTHER app to verify married couples wanting to visit the park. Can call it O-WIN. (*Orthodoxy-Win) pic.twitter.com/7kbi1oeELE — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) August 26, 2021

However, there were also some who supported the move, saying that such parks are hubs of prostitution.

Well it's a right decision. The park is visited by walkers, family members and children. Unfortunately den of prostitution operates thr. Couple not just kiss and hug. But sexual activity happens. Every morning used condoms are found in the park. Its a public park not Oyo rooms. — Heart_Juggler (@srajwadi) August 26, 2021

After the social media outcry, the banner has been removed by the park’s management. The Zonal Commissioner of Secunderabad wrote, “Banners removed by DD UBD. Inconvenience regretted. Informed local police to keep vigil by regular visits to maintain serene atmosphere in the park.”