Home

Viral

Hyderabad man brings cake for cooks 70th birthday; elderly mans innocent smile wins hearts | Watch viral video

Hyderabad man brings cake for cook’s 70th birthday; elderly man’s innocent smile wins hearts | Watch viral video

A man in Hyderabad celebrated the 70th birthday of his cook. The family calls him by the name 'Ramji Baba.' Scroll down to see the heartwarming video.

Image: Instagram @ramjibabaa (videograb)

Viral news: When people often overlook the efforts of their house helpers, a man in Hyderabad celebrated the 70th birthday of his cook. The video has received immense love online, as the man shared that it was the first time he brought a cake for the cook. The clip showed the elderly man in happy, humble, innocent, and shy expressions. You can watch the viral video here.

Also Read: Specially-abled person on wheelchair told to ‘walk home’ as lift stops functioning in Mumbai | Watch viral video

Hyderabad man celebrates cook’s 70th birthday

A man in Hyderabad celebrated the 70th birthday of his cook. The family calls him by the name ‘Ramji Baba.’ He narrated on Instagram that the cook is a simple man who cooks great food and recipes. The viral video is of the cook’s 70th birthday. The most special thing about the video is that the elderly man had a humble, innocent, and shy smile on his face.

The Instagram account is named ramjibabaa. According to the voiceover on the viral video, Ramji Baba cooks delicious food and has been working with them for a very long time. The man mentioned that the elderly man is one of the most innocent people he knows. He also stated that from now on, he’ll share more about Ramji Baba on his Instagram account, from his yummy recipes to his work. He calmly added, “This is a very small gesture to celebrate him as a person.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Dinesh Rai (@ramjibabaa)

The video was shared with the caption, “Hi everyone! Meet Ramji Baba. A very humble, simple man who is an amazing chef… Recently he turned 70 but proves to be an example that age is just a number! Currently Iam trying to convince him to record a series of his recipes so I can share more about him with you all. Maybe you’ll see him around soon.”

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have shared heartwarming comments on the positive video. One user commented, “Working 40 years at same place is sheer Dedication of Shri Ramji Baba. It also speaks volumes of how you and your family treated him well for 4 decades,” and another user wrote, “Loved him. Best wishes for him. I just felt reminded of my grandad after seeing Ramji baba’s smile. Weird comparison but I had to say it.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.