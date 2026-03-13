Near death experience! Cabin video shows moments of Hyderabad-Phuket flight that bounces on runway after malfunction

Home

A Hyderabad–Phuket flight made a terrifying hard landing after a nose-wheel malfunction, leaving passengers panicked. A viral video captured the shocking moment as the aircraft bounced violently on the runway.

Passengers screamed in fear when their Hyderabad-Phuket flight made an emergency landing after its nose-wheel malfunctioned mid-air. The viral video shows passengers screaming in fright while their plane bounced violently and made a rough landing.

Air India Express Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft was mid-way through its international journey from Hyderabad to Phuket in Thailand when passengers witnessed the horrific emergency landing on March 11. Passengers and crew onboard the flight were safe, flight authorities confirmed.

Passenger Videos Plane’s Rough Landing After Wheel Malfunction

Passengers onboard recorded what happened inside the aircraft during its turbulent landing.

In one viral video shared on Twitter, viewers can watch as the aircraft lands on the runway and then bounces up. The aircraft then hits the runway again, and passengers scream as the aircraft shakes from side-to-side.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 ‘literally lifted’ passengers off their seats from the impact of the landing. The video of the plane bouncing several times on touchdown went viral on social media.

Another video taken from the airport showed the aircraft drift sideways as it came to a stop. It appeared to have difficulty turning the nose towards the terminal before finally stopping.

Passengers Remained Safe After Emergency Landing

Flight officials stated that one of the plane’s nose wheels did not touch down when the Boeing 737 MAX initially landed. The aircraft reportedly bounced after landing then hit the runway hard after which both nose wheels came off.

The aircraft remained stuck on the runway after landing. Photos later emerged of the damaged landing gear with both nose wheels missing after its emergency landing. The flight from Hyderabad carried over 130 passengers and several crew members to Phuket.

The video continues to show airport staff evacuating passengers while they wait on the tarmac. Everyone onboard the aircraft escaped unhurt after authorities allowed passengers to enter the terminal building.

Flights Suspended After Air India Plane Blocked Runway

Air traffic was affected for hours after the aircraft damaged the runway during its emergency landing.

Thai officials closed the runway after the incident occurred while passengers waited on the tarmac for hours. Airport officials were forced to conduct an inspection of the area and needed to remove the aircraft from the runway.

The damaged aircraft affected dozens of passengers who were forced to wait hours before departing. Flights were temporarily suspended for hours leaving hundreds of travelers stranded.

Air India Addresses Flight Incident Video

Air India released an official statement confirming that their Hyderabad–Phuket flight made an emergency landing after the nose-wheel malfunctioned.

“We confirm that Airbus flight AI 1344 from Hyderabad to Phuket made an emergency landing at Phuket airport due to a nose gear issue on Tuesday. The aircraft landed smoothly, following which the standard operating procedures were performed by the flight crew,” the official statement read.

Aviation authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the incident but stated the cause will be investigated.

Flight safety and aviation specialists note that every trained pilot knows how to handle an emergency situation mid-air should their equipment fail.

