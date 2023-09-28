Home

Viral: Hyderabad Cops Groove To Traditional Dhol Beats During Ganesh Visarjan | Watch

Hyderabad policemen can be seen dancing heartily to traditional dhol beats amidst hundreds of devotees during the Ganpati Visarjan procession.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: Hyderabad policemen joined in on the festivities during the grand Ganesh Shobha Yatra in the city on Thursday. Videos going viral on social media platforms showed the police personnel grooving to the beats of traditional dhol music as a massive 63-feet tall Bada Ganesh idol was taken from Khairtabad for immersion near Tank Bund.

In the viral videos, the policemen can be seen dancing heartily to traditional dhol beats amidst hundreds of devotees during the Ganpati Visarjan procession which marked the end of the Ganpati festival across Telangana and other states today.

VIDEO | Police personnel dance during the 'Ganesh Visarjan' procession at Tank Bund in Hyderabad.#Ganeshotsav2023 #GaneshChaturthi2023 pic.twitter.com/8QPPowmAFx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the event goes on smoothly. More than 30,000 security personnel are on duty in Telangana capital and its periphery for the immersion, which is expected to continue till Friday.

Accompanied by the heads of Traffic, Law and Order and Special Branch, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand on Tuesday carried a route inspection, commencing from the prominent Balapur Ganesh Temple to several significant areas along the way, a press release had said.

The city police appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement officials and follow safety guidelines to make this year’s Ganesh idols procession and immersion a memorable and incident-free celebration.

the immersion of Lord Vinayaka idols in waterbodies following the nine-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities is underway in Hyderabad amid elaborate security arrangements.

About 90,000 idols of Lord Vinayaka are expected to be immersed in Hussain Sagar and numerous other lakes and waterbodies during the ‘Nimajjanam’ (immersion) process.

The main attraction of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Hyderabad every year is the tall idol installed at Khairatabad in the central part of the city.

The organisers have installed a 63-ft tall idol this year which was taken for immersion on Thursday morning.

In the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate itself, as many as 11,000 idols were installed for worship this year, police sources said.

The government has made adequate arrangements for immersion, including deploying cranes in the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

