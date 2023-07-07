Home

Viral

Accident Caught-On-Cam: Drunk BMW Driver Rams Into Man On Two-Wheeler In Another Hit-And-Run Case In Hyderabad

Accident Caught-On-Cam: Drunk BMW Driver Rams Into Man On Two-Wheeler In Another Hit-And-Run Case In Hyderabad

The incident came three days after a speeding car mowed down morning walkers in Bandlaguda Jagir on the city outskirts. Two women were killed and two others were injured in the accident.

Accident Caught-On-Cam: Drunk BMW Driver Rams Into Man On Two-Wheeler In Another Hit-And-Run Case In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In another hit-and-run case, a civic employee was critically injured after he was hit by a speeding BMW in posh Banjara Hills neighbourhood in Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday. Police suspect that the person driving the car was under the influence of alcohol. According to local media reports, the BMW car with the registration number TS09EJ5688 left the GHMC employee namely Bala Chander Yadav seriously injured.

Trending Now

The CCTV video of the incident, which has now gone viral, shows the civic body employee slowing down his two-wheeler and seeing an SUV coming at full speed from the opposite direction. The BMW then is seen hitting the bike with great intensity and dragging the victim for some distance before coming to a halt. The woman, who was driving the car escaped after the incident.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Telangana | Hit and run incident reported in Banjara Hills PS limits in Hyderabad. A GHMC employee namely Bala Chander Yadav’s two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding BMW car today in Banjara Hills police station limits. The accident happened after the driver lost control… pic.twitter.com/vbOobHGjtj — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

A passersby shifted injured G. Bala Chander Yadav to a hospital. A circle manager of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Yadav was on his way to duty when the incident occurred.

Banjara Hills police registered a case and launched a hunt for the person driving the SUV.

The incident came three days after a speeding car mowed down morning walkers in Bandlaguda Jagir on the city outskirts. Two women were killed and two others were injured in the accident. Police have arrested a 19-year-old student who was driving the car. He along with his two friends was going to Moinabad to celebrate his birthday.

The horrific crash was captured on CCTV camera. The speeding car failed to negotiate a turn and lost control before hitting three women walking on the road. After throwing the three walkers off the ground, the car skidded off the road and rammed into a tree.

Another person was also injured. The person driving the car and other occupants escaped leaving behind the vehicle. The driver was later arrested.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES