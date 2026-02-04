Home

Hyderabad single mother becomes Uber driver to educate her three children; internet reacts | Watch viral post

Image: X @kochattil

Viral news: When women are excelling in every domain, a post shared on X is widely resonating with the audience. The story has gone viral, as it shows a woman’s resilience in working as an Uber driver in Hyderabad to educate three kids as a single mother. The post has struck a chord online, as many people are labelling it as ‘women empowerment’. You can watch the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral post features the story of Nandini, a woman Uber driver, who works with resilience to educate her three children as a single mother. The woman is from Vijayawada and has been working as an Uber driver for almost a year.

Viral post

Today, I was using cabs to travel from one studio to another for the Union Budget debates. When I booked a @Uber_India cab from Nationalist Hub to 99TV in Hyderabad and two of the drivers cancelled after accepting the booking. @Uber automatically assigned a third driver and I… pic.twitter.com/aR194nbLHE — Suresh Kochattil (@kochattil) February 1, 2026

The video was shared with the caption, “Today, I was using cabs to travel from one studio to another for the Union Budget debates. When I booked a @Uber_India cab from Nationalist Hub to 99TV in Hyderabad and two of the drivers cancelled after accepting the booking. @Uber automatically assigned a third driver and I was surprised to see a lady’s name pop up as a driver. And sure enough it was a pleasant surprise to see Nandini, who has been driving Uber for the last one year. A single mother of three kids, she originally hails from Vijayawada and is working hard to educate her kids. These days when women’s empowerment is bandied about in the media – here is a wonderful example of how a lady overcame adversity and keeps working hard.”

How’s social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Respect to Nandini for her grit, dignity, and determination as a single mother shaping her children’s future. Stories like hers deserve to be seen, celebrated, and supported”, and another wrote, “It’s great to see people working hard to educate the next generation. I feel sad that the government is unable to fund so many families who need money to educate their children, and that people are migrating to cities to do private jobs.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.