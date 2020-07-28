Battling financial challenges after losing a job in an MNC in Hyderabad, a 26-year-old techie has started selling vegetables at the local market to make ends meet. Unadadi Sharada, a native of Warangal district, now wakes up at 4 am every day, goes to the wholesale market to get vegetables, and then sells them at the market to support her family. Also Read - Sonu Sood Gifts Tractor to Andhra Pradesh Farmer Who Was Seen Ploughing With His Daughters | Watch Viral Video

Sharada, a graduate in computer science engineering, was rendered jobless after her company could no longer pay her salary and they could find a project for her to work on either due to COVID-crisis.

With no other jobs available, Sharada opted for selling vegetables because her father Venkataiah was also in the same business.

“There is nothing to ashamed of. It was a question of survival… I have been able to pay our house rent, meet all our family needs and we are able to live an honourable life with our hard work”, a Times of India report quoted Sharada as saying.

After her story went viral on social media, many pitched in to support her and actor Sonu Sood too helped her in landing a job. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sonu wrote that his official met her and interviewed her and that she has already received an offer letter:

My official met her. Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind 🇮🇳🙏 @PravasiRojgar https://t.co/tqbAwXAcYt — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 27, 2020

Recently, Sonu Sood had arranged for a charter flight to fly back Indian students from Krygyzstan to Uttar Pradesh.