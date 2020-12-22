New Delhi: During the early days of the stringent lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, many poor, needy and migrant workers had to suffer with the lack of food and shelter as they were stranded without jobs and money in their hands. However, many real heroes came up during this time who went out of their way to make life a little bearable for these needy people. Among those heroes is one Ramu Dosapati from the southern city of Hyderabad. Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson's India Visit Might Not be Possible Due to New COVID Strain: Senior British Doctor

Dosapati, a techie and an MBA graduate has not only let go of his dream of a 3BHK apartment but also his savings of over Rs. 50 lakhs to start a 'Rice ATM'–a 24X7 supply of rice and other rations for the needy. He started the 'Rice ATM' initiative in the early days of the lockdown owing to the ongoing pandemic. People in need of rice and other grocery items could go and get the required items any time they wanted.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dosapati said that he was inspired to start this initiative seeing a watchwoman of an apartment named Laxmama who earns Rs 6,000, and spent Rs 2000 to feed chicken to migrant workers.

Nearly a month into lockdown, Dosapati’s younger son wanted to have chicken for his birthday and when Dosapati went to the nearest shop to buy chicken, he found Laxmama there buying chicken. He said, “I was quite surprised as to why this lady is buying so much chicken. When I asked her I got to know she was buying it as a treat for migrant workers sheltered nearby, who had run out of food. When I asked her about her salary, she said it was Rs. 6,000. That made me think that if a lady with Rs 6,000 salary can spend Rs. 2,000 on the needy, why can’t I do the same?”

Soon after looking at her act of kindness, he started the noble initiative on April 13, 2020. For the first few days, Dosapati went with Laxmama to the place where the migrant workers were living and made a list of 192 people who needed ration and other necessary items. “There were people who wanted to go back to their hometowns by walking over 400-500 kms, I asked them to stay back and told them I would help them out,” he said.

The Rice ATM is operational 24X7 and over 25,000 families have benefitted from this initiative so far. He started the initiative completely with his savings and have already spent Rs 52 Lakhs to run it. It has helped migrants, people who lost jobs including teachers during the lockdown.

“The most affected during the lockdown were private school teachers whose sufferings are indescribable. They didn’t get their salaries for eight months and they were not able to ask anyone for help. Most of them even didn’t take ration cards saying it might help poor people. We not only helped teachers, but also people from event and cinema industries, said Dosapati.

This Rice ATM service became a life saver for many as people also started contributing rice bags for the initiative during special occasions. If we help a bit, no one will have to struggle for a meal, that is why I started this, ” he added.