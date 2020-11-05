Hyderabad: A traffic constable in Hyderabad is winning hearts online after a video of him running almost two km to clear a traffic jam for an ambulance, went viral. incident occurred on Monday during peak hours between Abids GPO Junction and Andhra Bank Koti when G. Babji noticed that an ambulance was struggling to move through the traffic. Also Read - Watch: Woman Beats up Girl For Calling Her ‘Aunty’ While Shopping For Karwa Chauth

The constable is then seen running from GPO Junction towards Koti asking the motorists to make space for the ambulance. He even ran beyond the jurisdiction of his police station to ensure this. A person, who was in the ambulance shot the video and uploaded it.

"HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for an ambulance…Well done…HTP in the service of citizens" tweeted Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Anil Kumar.

Watch the video here:

HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for ambulance..Well done..HTP in the service of citizens..👍👍⁦@HYDTP⁩ pic.twitter.com/vFynLl7VVK — Anil Kumar IPS (@AddlCPTrHyd) November 4, 2020

The effort of Babji, attached to Abids Traffic Police Station, was praised by motorists who cheered and clapped for him. The video went viral over social media on Wednesday with netizens hailing his gesture to help an unknown patient being taken to a hospital.

The constable said the appreciation he received from public gave him immense satisfaction. “I am happy that I could clear the way for the ambulance to pass. I don’t know who was the patient and which hospital he was being taken to,” said Babji.

