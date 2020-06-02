New Delhi: As violent protests continue to rage across America over George Floyd’s murder, the anti-racism sentiment has considerably grown in India too, with social media inundated with posts condemning the injustice and horrific police violence. Also Read - Twitter Changes Logo to Black, Updates Bio to #BlackLivesMatter to Protest George Floyd's Killing

However, many people have pointed out that the outpouring of Indian support for George Floyd is hypocritical as the same people whose hearts are bleeding now, maintained a stoic silence over communal violence against lower castes, mob lynchings, and cases of police brutality in their own country.

In the recent past, India has seen a spate of violent incidents namely hate crimes, police brutality against students, communal violence during 2020 Delhi riots, discrimination against Dalits, Muslims, and people from the North East.

However, those incidents didn’t trigger the amount of anger, outrage, and trending hashtags as George Floyd’s murder did.

Calling out their hypocrisy and a fake sense of empathy, people on social media took a dig at Indians for showing concern for American lives and #BlackLivesMatter movement, while being allegedly indifferent to Indians who are victimised on a daily basis.

One user wrote, ”Those very privileged Indians are now crying about racism in US, they were completely silent when religious fanatics killed minorities in India in the name of religion and race.”

A barrage of such comments has flooded Twitter mocking these ‘conscientious’ Indians. Check them out:

So much respect for all the celebrities tweeting #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER. It takes courage to bring your cowardice to the fore when you tweet for American lives but can’t tweet for Indian lives. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 31, 2020

Strange to see Indians get excited about #GeorgeFloyd ! We are quiet when Akhlaaq is lynched.

We are quiet when food cooked by a Dalit is kicked.

We are quiet when the poor walk home and the rich bang plates. For many of us, discrimination is a way of life. — Mini Nair (@minicnair) June 1, 2020

Like dogs making it out on the streets , it is simultaneously so amusing and disgusting to see those people who abused the CAA/NRC protesters now coming out in support of black lives on the #GeorgeFloyd issue. Hypocrisy , thou art Indian — Iamarunangshu (@arunangshupaul) June 1, 2020

Dear Indian liberals, if you didn’t stand up for Minority killings in your country, you’ve no right to speak for A black man’s killing in the USA.

Coz that’s #Hypocrisy

Have some shame please. #GeorgeFloyd #ICantBreathe #MinorityLivesMatter — Meraki (@meraki_says) May 30, 2020

#BlackLivesMatter!🖤✊🏿#JusticeForGeorgeFlyod#GeorgeFloyd couldn't breathe as he was under the brutal knees of a racist cop. But we all breathe, so let's fight for justice.#Blacks in America & #Dalits in India are subjected to various forms of discrimination. #DalitLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/e0WLiKb7Tn — pa.ranjith (@beemji) May 31, 2020

The police officers responsible for the death of #GeorgeFloyd have been arrested & even charged with third degree murder. Unimaginable in India where infractions by the police, whether during the Delhi riots or in the #Sterlite protests, have no consequences whatsoever. — Radhika Santhanam (@radhikasan) May 31, 2020

This whole #GeorgeFloyd issue has showed #India how bigotry is the new slay here.

The hypocrisy to shed croc tears on #ICantBreathe tag and celebrating the discrimination (all kinds) here , is just like a corrupt officer sheding tear over other corrupt action.

1/n — ABHINAV *आत्मनिर्भर* ARYA #NoCorona (@GENEABHI) June 1, 2020

Had this #GeorgeFloyd debacle occurred in India, there would be mass protests IN SUPPORT of Officer Derek Chauvin. Not just that, but he’d be promoted & honored as a national hero… as we’ve seen time & again in India. — sameera khan (@SameeraKhan) June 1, 2020

Racial discrimination and Caste discrimination are the tools to exploit Blacks and Dalits,who are the most marginalised and exploited sections of society. Both #Rohitvemula in India and #GeorgeFloyd in the US were subjected to discrimination and thus lost their lives.Shame. pic.twitter.com/XKd4IUwbKH — बहुजन जागृति मंच (BSP) 🇮🇳 (@DR_Ambedkarji) June 1, 2020

Truly appreciated!

Request you to extend similar support for the victims of caste atrocities in India, Millions of caste hate crimes goes unheard. Let me Remind, Google and YouTube had provided a huge stage for such caste hate speeches period. #BlackLivesMatterTO #GeorgeFloyd https://t.co/LP19YovpmI — Lokesh (@lokesh_169) May 31, 2020

#GeorgeFloyd happens in india all the time. if you aren't bothered by when it happens here, but get all worked up when it happens halfway across the world, you are a hypocrite. speaking against injustice somewhere else while enabling the same injustice at home? HYPOCRISY. — جویریہ (@juvified) June 1, 2020

Those who can't stand for the injustice in their own country are asking for justice. In India Sadhu/saints were brutally murdered but none of bollywood celebrities took a stand but now they are asking for justice for #GeorgeFloyd #EveryLifeMatters — Sushan Sharma (@iamsushansharma) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, many celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani, and others also spoke about racism and urged people to demand justice, however, netizens were not impressed.

They pointed out how on the one hand, celebrities endorse fairness creams in India, while on the other hand criticize racism in the West. Fairness creams that contribute to setting unrealistic beauty standards, continue to be endorsed by them, which sends the wrong message in society.

Many also slammed celebrities for not speaking up when similar cases of violence, religious intolerance and casteism arise in India.

Indian celebs are being called out. Those who remained silent on lynching of Muslims, attacks on students feel the pain of African Americans thousands of kms away. Plus some are tweeting all colours are equal while shamelessly giving ads for fairness creams

Exhibit A 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/CROIdiaYeR — Neha (@ShantiseAshanTi) May 31, 2020

Some of Bollywood, who have endorsed fairness cream products over the years that emphasis WHITE skin tone & talk here about "RACISM" is a different level of hypocrisy !

Why don't you guys walk the talk? #BlackLivesMatter #tuesdayvibes #BlackLifesMatters #GeorgeFloyd — Mohit MuFc Anchalia 🇮🇳 (@MufcMohit07) June 2, 2020

Has privileged Indians including Bollywood celebrities started tweeting on #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER, #GeorgeFloyd? It's kinda cool – do it do it .. may be next time, when there's a moblynching in India or migrants dying, they will have learned some empathy to tweet about that too. — Manish Madan, Ph.D. (@Prof_Madan) May 31, 2020

@priyankachopra posts about Black rights in US because that makes her popular in the US. Priyanka Chopra supports Army activity and police atrocities in India because that makes her popular in India.#GeorgeFloyd #ICantBreathe #MuslimLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/XlWqXd3JMf — Firoj (@iFir0j) June 1, 2020

A lot of Indians, read celebrities, are posting about the racist killing of #GeorgeFloyd in America. That, indeed should be condemned with all the strength. BUT are we equally concerned about casteist atrocities in India? Need to get vocal about it too. @priyankachopra — Ankush Patil (@theankushpatil) May 31, 2020

I’m glad u want to speak up about #GeorgeFloyd & brutality in the US. But where the fuck were these Bollywood celebrities ( @priyankachopra ) 3 mths ago when cops barged into universities, beat up students in India and the whole country was on the streets? YOU ARE COMPLICIT. FU. pic.twitter.com/8X6Bd6eLAl — sagar (@SuranaSagar) May 29, 2020

Celebrities in India also came in support of #GeorgeFloyd. They never protest the disappearances, killings, rape, molestation, torture and other vandalism carried on in Kashmir by the security personnel from past so many years now.https://t.co/jhkbCkqxX2 — Ghulam Nabi Khan غلام نبی خان (@AdvGNKhan) May 31, 2020

After Priyanka Chopra, now Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tiger Shroff raising their voice against murder of #GeorgeFloyd ; demand justice. Wonder how many times in the past these celebrities have spoken against atrocities in India and other serious issues. 🤔 — Vaishnavi Vasudevan (@vaishnavi_1001) May 31, 2020

Love the way hollywood celebrities responses on #GeorgeFloyd and asked for justice ,if it would have been happen in India 80% bollywood celebrities would have given no response because it's a "political matter" raising your voice for social issues is not political #Learnbollywood — Pratiksha Sharma (@itspratiksharma) May 28, 2020

African-American man George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in Minnesota state when a police officer kneeled on his neck after pinning him to the ground. An official autopsy released Monday ruled that Floyd, died in a homicide involving “neck compression”.

His death has sparked massive protests across the US with the deteriorating law and order situation forcing the government to impose curfew in around 40 cities to maintain law and order.