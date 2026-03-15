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I am dead...: Israeli PM Netanyahu shares new video amid death rumours | Watch

‘I am dead…’: Israeli PM Netanyahu shares new video amid death rumours | Watch

Israeli PM Netanyahu has shared a new video on X amid his death rumours in Iranian media. Scroll down to watch the viral clip.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Image- Video grab X)

Iran-Israel war: In a significant development amid the ongoing war and claims circulating the death new of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli leader has released a video on X where he has mocked the claims of some Iran-linked viral posts which claimed his death. In the viral clip, Israeli Prime Netanyahu is seen having coffee at a cafe and mocking his death rumours. Here are all the details you need to know about the new video shared by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in new video?

“I am dead… for coffee,” he said, using a Hebrew phrase that roughly translates to loving something to death. “You know what? I’m “dying” for my people. How they are behaving is fantastic,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in the viral video posted on X.

“Do you want to count my fingers? You can see them here… and here. See? Very nice,” Netanyahu added in his video.

Watch viral video:

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אומרים שאני מה? צפו >> pic.twitter.com/ijHPkM3ZHZ — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 15, 2026

What Netanyahu said in his message to the Israeli citizens?

“Go out and get some fresh air, but stay near a protected space. Your resilience is amazing; it gives strength to me, to the government, to the IDF, and to the Mossad. We are doing things that I cannot… at this moment, but we are hitting Iran very hard, even today. Are you telling me to keep going? I tell all of you: you keep going too”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in his message.

“The moment of truth is approaching. We do not seek to divide Iran, but to liberate it and live with it in peace”, Netanyahu had earlier said on Iran.

What US President Donald Trump said on military operations against Iran?

US President Donald Trump has said military operations against Iran were “going very well” and claimed American forces had delivered “very big hits” as the conflict intensified across the Middle East, a report by IANS news agency said.

Speaking briefly to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, on Friday, US President Donald Trump described the military campaign as successful and suggested Iran’s capabilities had been severely degraded.

“The situation in Iran is going very well. A lot of big hits today. A lot of big wins today, as you probably have heard militarily. I think it’s going very well, and it’s very good control”, US President Trump said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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