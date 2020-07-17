Winning the hearts of fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hollywood hunk Chris Evans recently reacted to the story of six-year-old hero Bridger Walker, who saved his little sister from dog attack. Sending across an impossibly heartwarming video, The Avenger has promised to send an authentic Captain America shield to Bridger who suffered 90-stitches after his left cheek got scarred in the attack. Also Read - 'I Know a Superhero When I See One': Former Catwoman And The Hulk Laud Six-Year-Old For Saving Little Sister From Dog Attack

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Brandon Davis captioned it, “Bridger, 6 years old, saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He knew he would get hurt, but he did it anyway. He’s a hero. So, we made this happen. One of the most fulfilling things, ever, huge thanks to Chris Evans. Spread love (sic)” and punctuated it with a red heart emoji.

If his hot casual presence was not enough to make fans’ hearts skip a beat watching the viral clip, Evans was heard saying, “This is a message for Bridger. Hey Bridger, Captain America here. How are you doing buddy? So, I read your story and saw what you did. Now I am sure you must have heard this a lot during last couple of days, but let me be the next one to tell you, pal you are a hero. What you did was so brave and so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud to have you. I am gonna track down your address and I am gonna send an authentic Captain America shield because pal, you deserve it. Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough but based on what I have seen, I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down.”

At the end of the video, the toddler seemed evidently excited to receive the shield and was even heard saying that he loved the video. Evans retweeted the clip on his own handle on the micro-blogging site with a caption that read, “Get this man a shield (sic)” and dotted it with a blue heart emoji.

‘Get this man a shield.’💙 https://t.co/nrchaKdoAW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 16, 2020

Bridger’s aunt Nikki Walker had initially shared a picture of the two kids before and after the incident on July 09. The post grabbed the attention of The Dark Knight Rises star Anne Hathaway who shared the same and asked the Hulk aka Mark Ruffalo, “Do you need a teammate?? (sic)” Ruffalo too was left smitten with the courageous behaviour of Bridger from Wyoming, US and called him the “most heroic and thoughtful.”