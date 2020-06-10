The unity in America can set a fine example for those in India as the deep-rooted discrimination prevalent in our own country does not even elevate a doctor to be true to his profession while treating COVID-19 patients in Kashmir. A recent incident emerging from the valley comes as a stinging slap on the face of tall claims of living in harmony. Also Read - Monica Dogra’s Mother is a Coronavirus Surviver, Shares Her Story of Recovery on Instagram- WATCH

A video breaking the Internet showed women patients in Srinagar’s JVC hospital, begging doctors to treat a pregnant woman who was in labour pain. A resident of Hogam village in Anantnag district, Firdousa was admitted to the district trauma hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 close to her delivery date. On June 03, she got the first kick of labour pains but with no doctor in sight, the other patients helped Firdousa walk down the staircase as she decided to leave the hospital to looking for one. Also Read - India Agree to Tour Sri Lanka in August For Limited Overs Tour: Report

Her husband, Rakeeb Ahmad and their six-year-old son turned restless when they got a call from the hospital about her deteriorating condition, while they were quarantined elsewhere. Firdousa had called her sister who along with some relatives, reached the hospital only to find that the woman had delivered in the corridor. Also Read - Cops In Pakistan’s Faisalabad Are Using Shock Devices to Punish People For Not Wearing Masks

Irfan Rasheed, one of her relatives, told The Wire, “We could see the women patients who had helped her (Firdousa) were in tears.” Recalling her tragic delivery story Firdousa shared with the news agency, “All the women patients were in tears. Suddenly, my pain became unbearable and I decided to lay down on the floor of the corridor. The women circled me, crying, perhaps thinking my end was near. After a few minutes of struggle, I delivered the child in the corridor.”

Firdousa claimed that for “more than an hour” the baby kept hanging by the umbilica cord since doctors refused to answer the repeated calls. The video that reportedly went viral, shows a woman affirming, “She delivered in the corridor. Her child was hanging (by the umbilical cord) for a long time, in between her legs, as there was no doctor available to cut it. I told a lady doctor over the phone that she (the patient) is in a bad condition, but they didn’t turn up. The men who were also admitted to the hospital for the infection tried to encourage us to cut the cord, in the absence of the doctors, but we couldn’t gather the courage to do it.”

The women patients and Firdousa’s relatives protested outside the hospital after which three doctors and a hospital administrator turned up. Firdousa narrated that the doctors “refused to even touch” her. She said, “Perhaps the doctors cut it (the chord and put a clamp on it). But I remember they instantly wrapped my child in a towel, picked him up and started taking photographs with him. I begged them to check my condition but they shouted at me and went away.”

While Dr Showkat Hussain, medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital, claimed that a doctor “was on duty” and had gone to change into protective gear when Firdousa delivered in the corridor, the chief medical officer of Anantnag revealed that no gynaecologist was on duty. As hospital politics of lack of doctors brewed, Deputy commissioner Anantnag, K.K. Sidha assured that an inquiry was underway.

However, Rakeeb Ahmad has no hope in truth being revealed and Firdousa heartbreakingly shared, “I pray no mother in this world ever has to see such horrible times.”