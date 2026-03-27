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I didnt think about nationality or religion: Says Pakistani man who saved lives of 2 Indians from floodwaters in Oman: Watch Video

‘I didn’t think about nationality or religion’: Says Pakistani man who saved lives of 2 Indians from floodwaters in Oman: Watch Video

25-year-old Shahzad Khan is a native of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan.

(Images: Facebook videograbs)

New Delhi: The mere mention of India and Pakistan together typically conjures images of decades of conflict and tension. The animosity between the two nations is clearly visible, ranging from political rhetoric to the sporting arena. However, in the Gulf nation of Oman, a Pakistani expatriate has performed an act that is garnering widespread praise. The Pakistani national rescued two Indian citizens from a car that had been swept away by floodwaters in Oman.

Incident Occurred Last Sunday

Local reports from Muscat indicate that the incident occurred last Sunday. On that day, heavy rains lashed several parts of Oman, causing rivers to swell and overflow. The floodwaters inundated residential areas and low-lying regions. The floods have claimed the lives of at least 10 people, while dozens of others have been rescued. Amidst this deluge, two Indians found themselves trapped in the rising waters—a situation in which Shahzad Khan, a Pakistani national, emerged as their guardian angel.

Watch The Video Here

Shehzad Khan Hails From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan

25-year-old Shahzad Khan is a native of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan. He resides in Barka, UAE, where he works as a labourer. Khan recounted that hundreds of people had gathered near the flooded river. During this time, a car attempted to cross the river but lost control in the floodwaters and became trapped in the strong current.

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Occupants Were Screaming For Help

The occupants inside the car were screaming for help. Although hundreds of people were present at the scene—many of whom were recording videos—it was Khan who stepped forward to rescue the stranded individuals. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing Khan—clad in a kurta—climbing onto the car, which was partially submerged in the water. He explained that he initially attempted to break the car windows using his feet, but when that proved unsuccessful, he used a stone to smash them open.

I didn’t think about nationality or religion: Shahzad

“I didn’t think about anything else—neither about nationality nor religion. I simply saw people in danger. One man was drowning, while the other was struggling to stay afloat. The car was already half-filled with water,” said Shahzad.

An eyewitness said, “The current was strong. Suddenly, we saw a car being swept away by the water. The very next moment, Shahzad rushed toward it.”

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