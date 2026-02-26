‘I don’t care’: Gen Z employee’s response after leave cancellation takes Internet by storm; viral video inside

Home

I dont care: Gen Z employees response after leave cancellation takes Internet by storm; viral video inside

Her viral video has prompted renewed discussion around balancing work and life obligations.

Work-life balance is the most debated topic in today’s work culture. Long hours shift hamper the overall well-being of an individual. As the job market continues to grow, and as technology allows workers to be continuously “plugged in” to work, the lines dividing our worktime from personal time continue to blur. A once-familiar scenario — going to an office for eight hours a day — has turned into sending emails late at night, meeting with coworkers over the weekend, and being able to be reached 24-7. Meanwhile, a video is circulating on the social media platform where a Gen Z employee shared a short clip online claiming that her leave for a planned trip was cancelled by her employer only hours prior to leaving for the airport. Her viral video has prompted renewed discussion around balancing work and life obligations.

In the viral clip, she can be heard stating that she has informed her manager about her travel plans a few days before. She alleged that no objection was made by the manager or team at that time. However, when she got to the airport to board her flight, she received notice that her leave had been cancelled because of an urgent deployment need.

Simran was upset at the event, describing it as a communication failure. She stated that this indicated to her that no respect was given to her time away from work as an employee.

According to Simran, she understands that emergencies can occur when an individual is at work; however, they should not continually interfere with one’s own personal commitments. She emphasised that her main reason for working is so that she can have fun and travel, and feels that no employee should have to be available for last-minute requests or demands all the time.

