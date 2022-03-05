Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is currently in Romania to ensure the smooth evacuation of Indians who fled Ukraine amid war, recently got into an argument with the Romanian Mayor. Their spat took place at a relief camp in Romania’s capital Bucharest while Scindia was addressing Indian students who were stranded in Ukraine and were waiting for a special evacuation flight to take them back home to India.Also Read - Viral Video: 102-Year-Old Man Breaks Record By Finishing Race in 27.08 Seconds. Watch

In the video, the Union Minister can be seen addressing the Indian students when he is stopped by the Mayor. The Mayor interrupts Scindia's speech and tells him: "Explain to them (the students) when they will leave home. I provide the shelter, I provide the food and I helped them, not you".

After the Mayor snapped at him, Scindia responds saying he will decide what he needs to speak and urges him to stand back.

Watch the video below:

Jumlas can work in India, but not on foreign soil. See how Romanian Mayor schooled the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya ScIndia at a relief camp. – Explain to them when they will leave home. I provided them shelter & food, not you! .. students clap! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Shu4wUFtpA — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) March 3, 2022

Scindia later acknowledged the support of the Romanian government with the relief and evacuation.

Scindia, one of the four ministers who reached Bucharest, is one of the special envoys of the government to oversee evacuation efforts of Indian students under ‘Operation Ganga’.

The opposition took the opportunity to take a dig at Scindia as many Congress leaders shared the video and slammed the Union Minister.

“When the Mayor of Romania had to remind Scindia ji that we have made arrangements for the food and living of the children, not you,” tweeted Srinivas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress, sharing the video.