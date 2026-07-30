‘I look like Hrithik…’: CJP leader Saurav Das fires back at Kangana Ranaut after being called ‘gutter’

Reacting to Kangana Ranaut's remarks, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das said his friends were surprised that she had singled him out. He then made a light-hearted comment saying he looks like Hrithik Roshan.

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Kangana Ranaut, Saurav Das (PC- Instagram)

The public spat between BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut and CJP leader Saurav Das is showing no signs of slowing down. Days after Kangana criticised him in a strongly worded Instagram post, Saurav has now responded during an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story. While addressing Kangana’s comments, he also made an indirect reference to her long-running controversy with actor Hrithik Roshan.

Reacting to Kangana’s remarks, Saurav said his friends were surprised that she had singled him out. He then made a light-hearted comment that quickly grabbed attention. “One of my friends said maybe she is after my life because I look a little like young Hrithik Roshan,” he said.

Saurav clarified that he has nothing personal against Kangana and believes disagreements should be resolved through discussion rather than personal attacks. “The problem in this country is that people don’t talk anymore. There is less discussion, less debate. We should speak to each other with maryada,” he said.

Saurav Das takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut with Hrithik Roshan’s reference

Saurav’s remark appeared to allude to Kangana’s widely discussed feud with Hrithik Roshan. In 2016, Kangana referred to Hrithik as her “silly ex” during an interview, while Hrithik denied ever being in a relationship with her. The disagreement later escalated into legal notices, public statements and allegations, becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest controversies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mojo Story (@themojostory)



Saurav also criticised Kangana for her recent comments about Gen Z, saying public figures should be more careful with their words. “I would just say, be careful of your words. Don’t sound frustrated. It doesn’t sound like the words of a person who is mentally stable. Think before speaking about the future generation of this country. Ultimately, people cannot be disrespected in this manner,” he said.

Saurav Das says he has no grudges

When asked whether he would meet Kangana if she invited him for coffee, Saurav said he has no personal ill will towards her or BJP leaders. “We harbour no ill will against anybody, including BJP MPs and people in the government. We have always believed in dialogue,” he said.

What Kangana Ranaut had said

The exchange began after Kangana shared a series of Instagram posts targeting Saurav Das. She mocked him for describing himself as a student at the age of 28, called him “useless” and “unemployed”, and said she had already won two National Awards at his age. The actor also criticised Gen Z protesters, calling them the “Generation Gutter” and describing their videos as “puke-inducing.”