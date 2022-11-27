Top Recommended Stories
I Love You Meri Jaanam: Male Students Harass Lady Teacher With Dirty Comments At Meerut School, Video Goes Viral
A group of three male students at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has been booked for harassing a female teacher.
Lucknow: A group of three male students at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has been booked for harassing a female teacher. A video went viral on social media that showed the accused students calling the teacher “jaan” and telling her “I love you”.
Also Read:
WATCH VIDEO CLIP HERE
Breaking News: In UP’s Meerut, inside the school, 3 student Atash, Kaif, Aman molested & said “I Love U” to the female teacher & made its video viral on social media. Shagufa a female accused also involved
FIR filled under sec for obscene comments, threat to murder & IT act
+ pic.twitter.com/jb0pEcajAE
— Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) November 27, 2022
The students not only harassed the teacher but posted her videos on social media as well. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the three under relevant sections of the law for allegedly harassing a female teacher.
In the video, one of the students can be heard passing inappropriate comments about her while a screengrab of the video shows one of the three students facing the camera while he makes improper comments about the teacher. Meanwhile, a group of girl students is seen laughing at the incident.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.