I Love You Meri Jaanam: Male Students Harass Lady Teacher With Dirty Comments At Meerut School, Video Goes Viral

A group of three male students at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has been booked for harassing a female teacher.

Lucknow: A group of three male students at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has been booked for harassing a female teacher. A video went viral on social media that showed the accused students calling the teacher “jaan” and telling her “I love you”.

Breaking News: In UP’s Meerut, inside the school, 3 student Atash, Kaif, Aman molested & said “I Love U” to the female teacher & made its video viral on social media. Shagufa a female accused also involved FIR filled under sec for obscene comments, threat to murder & IT act

The students not only harassed the teacher but posted her videos on social media as well. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the three under relevant sections of the law for allegedly harassing a female teacher.

In the video, one of the students can be heard passing inappropriate comments about her while a screengrab of the video shows one of the three students facing the camera while he makes improper comments about the teacher. Meanwhile, a group of girl students is seen laughing at the incident.