Home

Viral

I made a mistake, want to return: Distressed audio of Indian Sikh woman goes viral after marriage in Pakistan

‘I made a mistake, want to return’: Distressed audio of Indian Sikh woman goes viral after marriage in Pakistan

She had to face abuse and harassment from both the person she married and the in-laws.

A viral audio clip has been circulating on social media featuring an unidentified female purported to be Sarabjeet Kaur, an Indian woman who went to Pakistan for a Sikh pilgrimage in November last year, converted to Islam, and married a Pakistani man. This video has sparked renewed interest in Kaur’s case. The audio clip, which has not yet been verified, is thought to be of Kaur speaking with her ex-husband in India, asking him to rescue her from Pakistan due to alleged harassment.

In November of last year, along with nearly 2,000 other Sikh pilgrims, a 48-year-old woman living in Amanipur Village in Punjab’s Kapurthala district entered Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak’s Birthday through the Wagah border from India.

A few days after the arrival of the pilgrims, however, Kaur went missing. According to the NDTV report, the Lahore Police have stated that Kaur married Nasir Hussain from the district of Sheikhupura, which is approximately 50 km from Lahore, on November 4 (the day after Kaur arrived in Pakistan).

Kaur expressed dissatisfaction with her situation in Pakistan. She had to face abuse and harassment from both the person she married and the in-laws. She expresses a strong desire to return to India and pleads with the man to assure her that he will not harm or mistreat her upon her return.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Appealing to be allowed to return home, the woman stated,” I am being harassed here. I cannot live without my children. I used to give millions of rupees to people; I am a Sardarni, yet I am left pleading for money,” as reported by NDTV.

The video clip’s credibility has yet to be confirmed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.