Home

Viral

‘I Nab Criminals, They Let Them Off For Money’: Punjab Cop Lies Down On Busy Highway To Protest Corruption By Colleagues | Watch

‘I Nab Criminals, They Let Them Off For Money’: Punjab Cop Lies Down On Busy Highway To Protest Corruption By Colleagues | Watch

Videos of the incident that have gone viral on social media platforms showed the Home Guard jawan claiming that while catches thieves, his colleagues at the police station let them off after taking bribes.

Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

Chandigarh: Traffic came to a halt on the Pathankot highway in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Saturday owing to a bizarre reason as a policeman lay down in the middle of the road to protest alleged corruption by his colleagues and inaction against criminals at his police station.

Trending Now

Videos of the incident that have gone viral on social media platforms showed the Home Guard jawan claiming that while catches thieves, his colleagues at the police station let them off after taking bribes.

You may like to read

‘Jehra mai chor fad ke liauna oh thane wale paise laike chadi jande’ (I catch thieves and cops at my police station let them off after taking money), the cop is heard saying in Punjabi before laying down in the middle of the road in protest.

‘Jehra mai chor fad ke liauna oh Thane Wale paise laike chadi jande’

रिश्वतखोरी से दुखी हो कर पुलिस मुलाजिम ने #jalandhar के भोगपुर में रोड जाम कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। #PunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/QyajO37Cvd — Harpinder Singh (@HarpinderTohra) July 22, 2023

The viral clips show the policeman stopping vehicles and tying a rope across the highway to block traffic movement while a colleague is seen reprimanding him and untying the rope. The man then lies down in front of a bus on the busy road and fellow police personnel is seen kicking the man in an attempt to get him off the highway, but the jawan persists and continues laying flat on his back in protest, leading to a traffic jam on the hectic motorway.

The other cop tries to get him to stand up, argues with him and kicks him in a bid to get him off the road, however, he refuses to budge, gets up and lies down in front of the bus again as the vehicle tries to go past him.

According to reports, the incident took place on the Pathankot highway in Bhogpur area in Punjab’s Jalandhar. Quoting sources, a NDTV report said the Home Guard jawan had recently arrested a theft-accused and lodged him at the Bhogpur police station. However, when he went to the police station on Friday and inquired about the suspect he arrested, his colleagues allegedly gave him evasive answers, the report said.

The police have refuted the Home Guard personnel’s accusations. They have also denied that the policeman was kicked, the report said.

“A young man was brought to the police station by the Home Guard personnel in connection with a quarrel. The man had applied for bail, which was granted. He was released after that,” Bhogpur police station in-charge Sukhjit Singh said, according to the report, adding that the Home Guard personnel was not kicked.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES