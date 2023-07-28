Home

Woman Quits Job 3 Days After Joining, Netizens Say ‘You Did The Right Thing’

Sharing a detailed post on Reddit, a woman explained the reasons why she quit her job within three days of joining it. She also questioned if she had overreacted.

The woman’s post has received more than 11,000 upvotes. (Representative Image)

If you are a fresher, you must have felt how overwhelming joining a new workplace can be. From coordinating with colleagues to understanding the work culture of the company, there are several things people need to figure out. However, amid these thoughts if one goes through any unfavorable situations, then it might make them think twice about whether they should continue at the company or not. A Reddit user recently went through something similar like this. Sharing a detailed post explaining the reasons why she quit her job within three days of joining it, a woman questioned if she had overreacted.

Reasons That Made The Woman Quit Her Job:

Before starting with the reasons for her resignation, the woman said, “I started to work for a company on Monday and on Wednesday, the boss called me in to chew me out and it led to me quitting. I would appreciate some insight as to whether I was justified in doing so, or if I am overreacting.”

She started explaining how her boss scolded her for not finishing the work piled up before leaving, spending more than 10 minutes in the bathroom and not disclosing that she previously faced mental health issues during her interview.

Narrating her ordeal, the woman wrote, “He (the boss) then told me he was giving me until tomorrow to decide if I am able to work there. I told him I didn’t need till tomorrow, and said I was resigning effective immediately,” she disclosed.

Aftermath Of Woman’s Resignation

The woman wrote, “I of course, feel great relief at leaving what I perceive to be a toxic place (even one of my other coworkers told me on the first day that the boss screams and yells at people sometimes. In the span of those 3 days, I have noticed him yelling at a client for not obeying him, and also placing what I perceive to be unreasonable expectations of my coworkers).” She added that she had received some advice from her father, who told her should have continued on the job, so she was confused about whether she made the right call.

Take a look at the post:

Here’s How Reddit Users Reacted:

In addition to the plethora of reactions from people, the post has amassed nearly 11,000 upvotes since being shared. A Reddit user commented, “‘So, QueenMangosteen, tell us a little about yourself’, ‘Well I stopped taking my antidepressants about half a year ago. And I am constipated’. Would also be a good answer for the ‘Tell us about a weakness you have’ type question.”

Some people told the woman that she had made the right call.

What are your views on this? Did she do the right thing?

