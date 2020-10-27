Casting vote is an essential part of a country’s democracy, and despite being in space, an American astronaut ensured that she made her voice heard for the 2020 US Presidential election. Also Read - NASA Mission Discovers Water on Sunlit Surface of Moon

'I voted today', said astronaut Kate Rubins from the International Space Station on October 23 after exercising her right to vote in the 2020 US election.

The picture which was shared on the NASA Astronauts Twitter page featured a photograph of Rubins, her blonde hair floating in the zero-gravity environment, in front of a white enclosure with a paper sign that reads "ISS voting booth."

See the picture here:

From the International Space Station: I voted today — Kate Rubins pic.twitter.com/DRdjwSzXwy — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) October 22, 2020

How do astronauts vote in space:

NASA explained that it sent a few absentee ballots to the NASA astronauts living and working aboard the International Space Station ahead of US’ November’s elections

“It’s the same form military members and their families fill out while serving outside of the US. By completing it ahead of their launch, space station crew members signal their intent to participate in an election from space,” NASA explained.

A secure electronic ballot generated by a clerk’s office in Harris County, home of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, was sent up via email to the ISS. Rubins filled out the ballot in the email and it was downlinked and delivered back to the clerk’s office.

According to NASA, Rubins had also voted from the International Space Station during the 2016 elections.