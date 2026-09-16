‘I wasn’t ready for this’: Tourist’s first Mumbai local experience stuns internet | Viral

A visitor to Mumbai, Gabe, recently found himself thrown right into this uniquely local experience. Arriving at the station, Gabe couldn't wait to catch his first local train.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/i-wasnt-ready-for-this-tourists-first-mumbai-local-experience-stuns-internet-viral-8525899/ Copy

The viral Instagram video starts with Gabe excitedly charging into the station. Image Credit: gabhruji/Instagram

Stepping onto a Mumbai local for the first time is a shock to the system, particularly when the platforms are swarming with people and every train car is packed to capacity. That was the wild reality check foreign traveler Gabe encountered during his recent visit to Mumbai.

Arriving at the station, Gabe couldn’t wait to catch his first local train. Squeezing into the packed coach proved to be a real challenge in the peak-hour rush, but he made it through the doors. Instead of stressing over the crush of commuters, he chose to just enjoy the ride.

What made his journey more interesting was the reaction of fellow passengers.

What does the video reveal?

The viral Instagram video starts with Gabe excitedly charging into the station, telling the camera, “It’s my first time ever on a Mumbai local train.” Right on cue, his friend calls him out with a laugh, teasing that he’s trying to board a first-class carriage without even buying a ticket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabe (Gabhru) (@gabhruji)

Pushing through the crowded doors wasn’t easy, but Gabe squeezed inside and made the most of the ride. He spent the journey chatting with commuters and cheering his love for India. But the moment that really shocked viewers? He casually leaped off at the next station before the train even came to a full stop, just like a seasoned local.

Several people have been commenting on the viral video. One of the viewers wrote, “Aura (with a fire emoji) meanwhile another commented with a laughing face emoji.

Similar incidents

Foreign travelers turning Mumbai locals into entertainment hubs is becoming a trend. Before Gabe’s commute, another tourist named Ed went viral for transforming a crowded train car into a full-on dance session.

Standing in the middle of a crowded train, Ed held up a small Bluetooth speaker as “Saadi Galli” blasted through the carriage. It didn’t take long before he started dancing and inviting everyone around him to join the party.

At first, the crowd seemed pretty shy. But soon enough, a couple of people broke out of their shells and started dancing right along with him while everyone else watched with big smiles and cheers.