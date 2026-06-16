IAF airlifts question papers for NEET Re-Exam security | Watch viral video

An extraordinary viral video captures the Indian Air Force airlifting sealed NEET-UG 2026 question papers to 18 key locations to prevent leaks and ensure absolute security for the upcoming re-test.

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IAF airlifts question papers for NEET Re-Exam security

NEET Re-Exam security: In a dramatic escalation of security measures, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has enlisted the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s heavy-lift C-17 Globemaster aircraft to secure the upcoming medical entrance exam. The unprecedented military deployment aims to safeguard confidential question papers for the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination, following a catastrophic paper leak controversy that forced the cancellation of the original test. Here are all the details you need to know about how the IAF is helping NTA secure the upcoming medical entrance exam.

How is NTA planning to secure upcoming medical entrance exam?

The extraordinary intervention underscores the urgency felt by the Centre and the NTA to restore institutional credibility to India’s premier medical entrance process. The original May 3 examination was nullified amid widespread allegations of compromised question papers, triggering public outrage and prompting a radical overhaul of logistical safeguards.

Watch video:

Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh: Ahead of the June 21 NEET examination, question papers were transported to Jagdalpur in Bastar aboard a special Indian Air Force aircraft under tight security. The sealed papers were moved to a secure strong room under official supervision, with… pic.twitter.com/kkQzxwwYxc — IANS (@ians_india) June 15, 2026

Indian Air Force delivers under multi-layered security blanket

Under a multi-layered security blanket, the Indian Air Force is currently airlifting sealed question paper consignments to 18 strategically designated locations across the country, including Patna and other high-stakes testing hubs. Upon arrival at these regional airbases, the highly sensitive cargo will be transitioned into heavily guarded ground transport networks, maintaining an unbroken chain of custody under strict surveillance until it reaches examination centers.

Also read: Central government imposes temporary ban on Telegram ahead of NEET Retest 2026

The government on Tuesday temporarily restricted access to the Telegram messaging app ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, with the National Testing Agency saying the measure was aimed at tackling cheating rackets and misinformation.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on recommendations made by the National Testing Agency (NTA), has issued a direction under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, restricting access to the Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending June 22, 2026 covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies)