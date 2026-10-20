IAF Chief flies Kiran Aircraft on ‘last sortie in uniform’ at Air Force Academy, Hyderabad | Video

Air Force chief Amar Preet Singh took his 'last sortie in uniform' near Hyderabad on Tuesday. He climbed into a Kiran aircraft for his last sortie.

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IAF Chief AP Singh took his last sortie near Hyderabad. ANI

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the IAF chief, climbed into a Kiran at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Tuesday for his “last sortie in uniform.” He called it coming full circle, since the Kiran was the aircraft that first introduced him to flying.

Days ahead of his retirement later this month, it was a nostalgic moment for Singh as he flew the Kiran aircraft with his instructor, Wing Commander (retd) V S Kochchar who taught him flying at the AFA, the IAF chief’s alma mater, four decades ago.

#WATCH | Dundigal, Telangana | Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew a sortie with his instructor in the Air Force, Wing Commander VS Kochhar (Retd), in a Kiran aircraft. This is going to be the last sortie of the outgoing Air Chief in the service. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is going to succeed him as the Chief of Air Staff on October 31. — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

Recalling his first flight on January 20, 1984 with Kochchar in a Kiran aircraft at the AFA, Singh said he did his “last sortie in uniform” on Tuesday with his teacher by his side. He expressed his gratitude to his guru.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, today completed his final flying sortie in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, flying the HJT-16 Kiran Mk-1 trainer aircraft and bringing a memorable chapter of his flying career to a close. The 55 minute sortie was particularly special as the CAS flew with his first flying instructor, Wing Commander V. S. Kochar (Retd), in aircraft bearing tail number U 707. The occasion marked a poignant reunion between instructor and student, reconnecting the CAS with the beginnings of his flying journey in the Indian Air Force. The CAS undertook his first-ever flying sortie on 28 January 1984. More than four decades later, today’s sortie in the Kiran brought his flying journey in the IAF full circle, symbolising the enduring bond between a pilot, his instructor and the skies that shape professional life. The presence of Wg Cdr V. S. Kochar (Retd), who had guided the CAS during his earliest flying days, made the occasion especially meaningful, bringing together memories of the CAS’s first flight and the culmination of his flying journey in IAF aircraft. With this sortie, the CAS concluded a distinguished chapter of flying, carrying forward the experience, discipline and commitment that have defined his association with the Indian Air Force: Indian Air Force (Pics: Indian Air Force) — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

Air Chief Marshal Singh was given a water cannon salute as a mark of respect as he landed, concluding the sortie. The IAF chief passed out from the AFA in 1984 with a Sword of Honour.

He had flown his last fighter jet sortie aboard an indigenous Tejas on October 12 during Exercise Tarang Shakti at Jodhpur Air Force Station.

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When reminded that he started his flying career with the Kiran aircraft and “ended” with the same, Singh said it was a “dream come true”.

“I started my journey with the same aircraft. I think I must be the only Chief who is retiring on the basic aircraft he flew is still serving. I am very grateful to my instructor Kochchar sir who taught me flying in the beginning, in this place itself. So, I just wanted the circle to be complete,” he told reporters after landing.

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Describing Singh as the “brightest pupil ever” and the “best chief”, 73-year-old Kochchar said it was a dream come true for him as well to get “one more trip”.