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IAF Chief flies Kiran Aircraft on ‘last sortie in uniform’ at Air Force Academy, Hyderabad | Video

Air Force chief Amar Preet Singh took his 'last sortie in uniform' near Hyderabad on Tuesday. He climbed into a Kiran aircraft for his last sortie.

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: October 20, 2026, 3:32 PM IST
IAF Chief flies Kiran Aircraft on 'last sortie in uniform' at Air Force Academy, Hyderabad | Video
IAF Chief AP Singh took his last sortie near Hyderabad. ANI

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the IAF chief, climbed into a Kiran at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Tuesday for his “last sortie in uniform.” He called it coming full circle, since the Kiran was the aircraft that first introduced him to flying.

Days ahead of his retirement later this month, it was a nostalgic moment for Singh as he flew the Kiran aircraft with his instructor, Wing Commander (retd) V S Kochchar who taught him flying at the AFA, the IAF chief’s alma mater, four decades ago.

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Recalling his first flight on January 20, 1984 with Kochchar in a Kiran aircraft at the AFA, Singh said he did his “last sortie in uniform” on Tuesday with his teacher by his side. He expressed his gratitude to his guru.

Air Chief Marshal Singh was given a water cannon salute as a mark of respect as he landed, concluding the sortie. The IAF chief passed out from the AFA in 1984 with a Sword of Honour.

He had flown his last fighter jet sortie aboard an indigenous Tejas on October 12 during Exercise Tarang Shakti at Jodhpur Air Force Station.

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When reminded that he started his flying career with the Kiran aircraft and “ended” with the same, Singh said it was a “dream come true”.

“I started my journey with the same aircraft. I think I must be the only Chief who is retiring on the basic aircraft he flew is still serving. I am very grateful to my instructor Kochchar sir who taught me flying in the beginning, in this place itself. So, I just wanted the circle to be complete,” he told reporters after landing.

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Describing Singh as the “brightest pupil ever” and the “best chief”, 73-year-old Kochchar said it was a dream come true for him as well to get “one more trip”.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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