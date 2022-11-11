IAS Officer Shares Important Message About Taking Small Consistent Steps, Twitterati Agrees

To explain this simple but important life lesson, an IAS officer recently tweeted a cartoon that shows what consistency can achieve.

The post shows a picture of two people trying to climb a ladder.

Trending News: Having goals and planning to take massive action is important but giving up after a huge spurt of motivation doesn’t help you achieve your goals. Using dedication instead of motivation, and constituency is the real key to success. However, many people give up on their dreams too easily after experiencing failure or hurdles and don’t take small consistent steps to achieve their goals.

To explain this simple but important life lesson, an IAS officer recently tweeted a cartoon that shows what consistency can achieve. In his viral post, IAS officer Awanish Sharan wrote, “Importance Of Small Steps.”

The post shows a picture of two people trying to climb a ladder. While one person tries to climb a ladder where the steps are quite far, the other person manages to climb the ladder with close but ‘consistent’ steps.

SEE THE VIRAL TWEET HERE:

Importance Of Small Steps. pic.twitter.com/LHDn8mZrw2 — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) November 9, 2022

The deep message shows that progress can’t be measured in a day but with making small and regular efforts. The tweet has now gone viral with over 5,500 likes and 500 retweets. Twitterati completely agreed with the officer’s life lesson and said it was very inspiring for them.

“Perfectly said,” a user commented. “Very motivating,” another user tweeted. “This should be a book cover of Atomic Habit,” a third user wrote.